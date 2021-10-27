5 best mods to turn Minecraft into a space exploration game

Minecraft has a vast, dynamically generated world, which stretches on infinitely. The game has a ton of great content, and with three realms, countless biomes, and many different mobs, it boasts a ton of replayability.

Mods add many new features to Minecraft. Some add new mobs, mechanics, or blocks to the game, others change the game's textures, and a few more tweak the way the game is played.

Space exploration mods have been a highlight of game-changing Minecraft mods.

Get that otherworldly feeling with these Minecraft mods

5) Galacticraft

Galacticraft is the OptiFine equivalent of space exploration mods for Minecraft.

It adds many new features, including space itself, solar systems with many planets, space suits, and a spaceship. This mod also adds four new dimensions: Moon, Mars, Asteroids, and a Space Station.

Download this mod here

4) Buildcraft

Buildcraft is a mod that introduces a quarry in Minecraft. This feature can be used to obtain resources from anywhere in the game, including other planets.

It also adds pipes, which can be used to transport resources efficiently.

Download this mod here

3) Ambience mod

The Ambience mod (Image via Minecraft)

The Ambience mod allows players to install music directly into Minecraft. This means that they can add their own custom background music while exploring space in Minecraft.

Music from Interstellar or No Man's Sky can be added to get that space vibe going. "Music player" is a similar mod that allows users to add music from YouTube during gameplay.

Download the Ambience mod here

Download the Music Player mod here

2) JourneyMap mod

The JourneyMap mod (Image via Minecraft)

The journey map mod adds a full screen and a mini-map to the game and maps the player's Minecraft world in real-time. The maps help a lot, especially while exploring space, as they can set waypoints and locate themselves on the map.

It is a pretty convenient mod for space exploration.

Download this mod here

1) Hwyla Mod

Hwyla mod is a utility mod that adds many features and items to the game. However, its best quality is that it tells players what they are looking at in the center of the screen if they want to find out what the block is or what mod the block or entity is from.

This can be immensely helpful if users are playing with a ton of mods installed.

Download this mod here

Conclusion

Space exploration is the next step for Minecraft. The mods mentioned above allow the game to spread its wings and soar across the universe as Overworld turns to Outer space.

These mods bring new and improved content to the game, and when used in unison, can provide spectacular gameplay.

Edited by Ravi Iyer