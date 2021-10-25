5 best mods for Minecraft Overworld

Minecraft has one of the most extensive modding communities out there. There are a ton of mods being made regularly, while old ones get updated as newer versions of Minecraft come around. Modding adds content to the game and makes gameplay more fun in general.

A majority of Overworld-related mods exist for Minecraft, mods which add new mobs, new structures or new mechanics to the game. Since most of the players' time is spent in the Overworld, these mods can often be useful.

Top 5 Overworld Mods in Minecraft

5). Auto Planting Forests

Saplings in Minecraft

This mod adds a feature for saplings to be re-planted automatically. When leaves start to decay and drop saplings, these saplings, if not picked up by the player, will get re-planted to grow more trees. This can prove to be convenient for players struggling to find wood after cutting down the trees around them.

Download this mod here.

4). Village Spawn Point

Villages in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Villages are uncommon areas in Minecraft which are packed with useful loot and house lots of villagers, many of whom can be traded with. With this mod, players will spawn inside a village every time they load a new Minecraft world. It's a pretty simple mod, and will be convenient for players who like to spawn in a village whenever starting a new world.

Download this mod here.

3). Repurposed Structures

This mod adds a huge amount of variety to the pre-existing structures in Minecraft. For example, Desert Temples made of snow can appear in Snowy biomes, Nether fortresses can spawn in the Jungle biome, being known as Jungle fortresses, and Mineshafts can be made out of different materials.

Download this mod here.

2). Xaero's Minimap and Xaero's World Map

These two mods stand out as one of the most convenient mods for the game, adding a mini map and world map respectively. Both the mini map and world map are quite customizable, and can be set up with a variety of settings. For example, the shape and size of the mini map can be altered, waypoints can be set, and different mobs can be tracked.

Download Xaero's Minimap here.

Download Xaero's World Map here.

1). Biomes O' Plenty

Biomes O' Plenty mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod does a great job of adding new and unique biomes to Minecraft. It is one of the best mods and is a strong contender with other mods in terms of uniqueness and world generation. Players who are looking for a fresh gameplay experience and don't want to wait for Mojang's official biome expansions can give this a try.

Download this mod here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

