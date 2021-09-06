Top 3 tree farms in Minecraft

Trees are the best source of getting logs in Minecraft. They are the first things that Minecraft players should collect after starting a new survival or hardcore world. Using logs, users can craft sticks and planks required for creating a crafting table and tools.

Even with an excellent enchanted ax, gathering lots of wood takes a significant amount of time in Minecraft. To save time, gamers can create tree farms that produce thousands of logs every hour.

Interestingly, most tree farms require a lot of bonemeal. Players can learn to make a bonemeal farm from here.

Most useful Minecraft tree farms

3) Simple design

This is a straightforward and compact design, and unlike most efficient wood farms, it does not use a TNT duper to break the logs. Players should avoid using this farm design to get jungle logs because they take slightly longer to break, reducing the farm's efficiency.

The downside of using this farm is that it is not fully automatic. Gamers will have to place the sapling and break the tree using the ax. Even if they set up an auto clicker that automates the left and right clicks, the logs will be stripped because of the ax, and users will get stripped logs.

2) Manual farming

The best thing about this design is that it does not require any redstone component to work. It has a dirt platform above another platform that has water flowing in one direction.

Using saplings and bonemeals, players need to grow many trees on the dirt platform and then chop them. They can either use elytra and rockets or a water elevator to reach the top of the trees and then start chopping them. Most logs get collected by users.

The saplings, logs, and other items that fall get stored in chests because of the flowing water. Gamers can repeat this process for as long as they want. They will also get a lot of saplings because of which repeating it is not very resource consuming.

1) TNT-based design

Unlike other farms on the list, this tree farm design is fully automatic. There are many TNT-powered Minecraft farms available on the internet, but the one made by Dusty Dude is one of the best. Building it will be time-consuming for beginners, but it is worth the effort.

The farm pushes tree logs grown using saplings and bonemeal towards an obsidian block where a TNT block drops from a duper. The TNT block breaks the logs, which fall in flowing water and get collected in chests.

It has two walls of slime and honey blocks with fence gates pushed inwards. They break the leaves, because of which saplings, apples, and sticks fall down and are collected in hoppers.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of its writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer