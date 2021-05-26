Top 5 uses of trees in Minecraft

Trees have been a part of Minecraft since its indev version. They are found in all biomes, except a few rare ones. Trees are one of the first things players will see in a Minecraft world.

There are seven types of trees in Minecraft: oak, dark oak, spruce, birch, acacia, jungle, and azalea, a new tree from the Caves and Cliffs update. Other than these, players can also find fungus, mushrooms, and chorus trees.

Every Minecraft dimension has its own variety of trees. This article informs readers about the best uses of trees in Minecraft.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Minecraft trees: Top five uses

#5 - Decoration

Players can use trees for decorating their bases and builds, to give them a natural look and feel. Trees bring greenery to Minecraft, making it a perfect choice for nature-themed builds such as forests and zoos.

Spruce trees can replicate pine trees from the real world, whereas jungle trees are ideal for building tree houses due to their general height. Players can also trim and add extra leaves to make the trees look better.

#4 - Leaves

Leaves in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Players can use leaves both as building and decoration block. They are easy to farm and are readily available. Players can use a shear to acquire leaves quickly.

Players can also use leaves for spawn proofing, as mobs cannot spawn on leaf blocks. It is a cheap way to spawn proof farms and other areas where hostile mobs can spawn.

#3 - Logs, planks, and more

Lpgs and planks (Image via Minecraft)

Trees are among the best sources of logs in Minecraft. Using logs, players can craft crafting tables, planks, sticks, slabs, and more. Players have to make sticks to get access to tools and weapons.

When experiencing a fuel shortage, players can also burn wooden items as fuel in furnaces. There are eight types of planks in Minecraft, including crimson and warped variants. As each plank has its own unique color, it is commonly used by many players.

#2 - Apples

Players can obtain apples through oak and dark oak trees. After cutting down all logs from a tree, the leaves start breaking. Sometimes, these leaves will drop apples.

Other than trading, tree farming is an excellent way to get apples in Minecraft. Players will need apples to craft golden apples, which are required for curing zombie villagers.

#1 - Various building blocks

Purpur blocks (Image via Amino Apps)

Crimson and warped trees have nether and warped wart blocks instead of leaves. Players can farm these wart blocks quickly using a hoe. Nether trees also have a special light block called shroomlight.

In the case of chorus trees, players can smelt chorus fruits to get popped chorus fruit. Using popped chorus fruit, players can make end rods and purpur blocks.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Minecraft section improve. Take a 30-second survey now!