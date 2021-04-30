Trees in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Trees are the most basic and common building block for success in Minecraft. Every player needs to dig up a tree before they can even start mining or dream of fighting all of Minecraft's mobs.

Since trees are so essential and common in Minecraft, many players overlook them. There are so many interesting facts and different variations of trees in Minecraft, and players need to learn about everyone.

Different variations of trees in Minecraft

Edge of a Minecraft forest (Image via feed-the-beast-wiki)

There are six different variations of trees for players to interact with. These different trees are oak, spruce, dark oak, birch, jungle, and acacia tree variants.

Oak

Minecraft oak tree (Image via minecraftforum)

Oak trees are the most common variation of trees. There's a large range of sizes that oak trees grow in; they can be over 20 blocks tall or only four or five. Oak tree leaves occasionally drop apples when broken as well.

Oak trees grow in all sorts of biomes, including plains, swamps, oak forests, rivers, jungle variants, savannahs, wooded badlands, wooded mountains, and dark forests.

Lots of niche natural items grow around oak trees. A few of these blocks are vines, mushrooms, and beehives.

Spruce

Spruce trees in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft.gamepedia)

Spruce trees are a somewhat common tree variant in Minecraft. They can be found in taiga biomes, but they also generate in wooded mountains, snowy tundras, giant trees, and snowy taigas.

Spruce trees have certain requirements they must meet before they grow. They grow tall, and when there's a roof above, the trunk will only grow two blocks away from the roof.

Spruce trees have a few different types of variants called spruce, mega spruce, pines, and mega pines. Regular spruce and pine trees grow tall but not that much taller than most oak trees.

Mega spruce and mega pine trees grow very large compared to large jungle trees. These mega variants often make up giant taiga tree biomes.

Dark Oak

Dark oak tree forest (Image via minecraftpocketedition.wiki)

Dark oak trees are relatively rare in Minecraft. These trees only generate with a 2x2 trunk, making them much thicker than most other Minecraft trees.

Dark oak trees with a 1x1 trunk can only be found in woodland mansions upon natural generation, and players won't be able to grow them from saplings. They only spawn in dark oak forests.

Birch

Tall birch trees (Image via Minecraftforum)

Birch trees have the most unique look in Minecraft. Their tree bark is white with black stripes like a zebra, and their leaves are lighter than the other Minecraft trees.

Birch trees have two different variants, the regular birch trees and tall birch trees. Regular birch trees are common and can be grown from saplings, while large birch trees only generate in tall birch forests.

Jungle

Large jungle tree (Image via planetminecraft)

Jungle trees are trees that only grow in Minecraft's jungle biome. These trees vary greatly in size, ranging from small bushes to trees that grow over 30 blocks tall. There's also a thick trunk version of jungle trees that can grow extremely tall and is great for players to use for wood collection.

Giant jungle trees grow branches that can connect to other giant jungle trees. This is great for players to build giant, jungle-wide tree houses.

Jungle trees generate in all jungle biome variants. These trees also often grow with cocoa beans and vines.

Acacia

Acacia tree in Minecraft (Image via officialbruinsshop)

The last type of tree is the acacia tree. Acacia trees are only found in savanna biomes and feature a unique trunk style that diagonally grows upwards. Acacia trees are likely the rarest type of tree in Minecraft, and they also feature branches, unlike many other Minecraft tree variants.

