Top 5 items in Minecraft that have been renamed

There are a number of items in Minecraft whose names have been changed over the years.

A lot of the items' names were changed during betas. Beta testers were able to see the name changes before anyone else.

Players who played Minecraft in its early days may know some of the original names of the items. However, for those who don't know, here are the top 5 Minecraft items that have been renamed since its release.

What are 5 items in Minecraft that have been renamed?

#1 Crafting Table

Crafting Table (Image via Ms. Hello Creeper on YouTube)

The crafting table is definitely the most used item in the Minecraft world. It used to be referred to as “The Workbench” until the name was changed in the 1.2 beta.

Players use the crafting table to craft swords, pickaxes and pretty much everything that they need in the Minecraft world.

#2 Wool

Wool (Image via Reddit)

Before the name was changed in the beta 1.0 version of Minecraft, wool used to be referred to as cloth.

Wool is an item that is dropped from sheep in Minecraft, and players can use it to create things such as beds, banners, and more.

#3 Gun powder

Gun powder (Image via Minecraft)

Gunpowder is an item that is dropped by creepers in Minecraft. They are used by players as an ingredient for TNT. Gunpowder was originally called “sulphur” and was able to be dropped by any mob.

The name for gunpowder was changed in the 1.3 beta version of Minecraft.

#4 Netherrack

Netherrack (Image via Minecraft)

Netherrack is a pretty common block in Minecraft since it makes up most of the nether. It is used to build fireplaces or a large torch.

Netherrack used to be called Bloodstone, but that is not the only name that it had before. It was also referred to as Netherstone before it was finally named Netherrack after the alpha version of Minecraft.

#5 Dark Oak Logs

Dark Oak Logs (Image via Minecraft)

Dark oak wood logs were added to Minecraft in the 1.7.2 update.

Before being updated, dark oak logs were named “roofed oak logs” since they are only found inside of the foot forest biome.