5 things players didn't know about wool in Minecraft

Wool in Minecraft is a pretty common thing for players to find in the world. Wool can be obtained by killing or shearing a sheep. Wool can be dyed in 16 different colors.

Players can dye wool by placing white wool into a crafting table with whatever dye color they choose. The colors that the wool can be dyed in include white, magenta, orange, yellow, pink, light blue, lime, grey, light grey, cyan, purple, blue, brown, green, red, and black.

Wool can be used for many other things in Minecraft that some players might not know about.

5 Things players can use wool for in Minecraft

Cooking items

(Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Wool can be used to cook items in a furnace (made out of eight cobblestones) in Minecraft. However, it might not be the best material to use. Since wool blocks are weak, they burn out in the furnace very easily.

Wool can only smelt about half of an item. It will then burn out. Wool can be traded by a villager in exchange for one emerald.

Players who plan on using wool for fuel may want to collect a lot of it before starting since it burns out easily.

Making beds

(Image via Reddit)

Making beds in Minecraft is one of the many things players can do with wool. Players will need three wool and three wooden planks and place them in the crafting table.

Players can craft different color beds by using different colors of wool in Minecraft. Beds may also be dyed again by placing the bed in the crafting box along with the color of dye that the player would like to use.

Carpet

(Image via Reddit)

Wool can also be used to craft carpet in Minecraft. Carpets can be used for many different things in the Minecraft world. It doesn’t usually seem like carpet can do much except be placed in houses, but carpet can also be used in furnaces.

Carpets will definitely not last long in furnaces, but it can cook about ⅓ of an item. Carpets can also be used to saddle llamas, which will allow the player to tame the animal. Players may sit on a llama, but cannot control its movement.

Carpets may also be placed inside houses to make the interior look flashy.

Paintings

(Image via gamepedia)

Paintings are created in Minecraft by using eight sticks and one block of wool. Paintings can be placed on the walls of players' houses for decoration. There are 26 different paintings in Minecraft.

Banners

(Image via Pinterest)

Banners in Minecraft can be used in furnaces as well as carpet and wool. Banners can cook more items than the other two. Banners can smelt 1 ½ items in a furnace, since they are bigger. They do not burn out as easily as the other materials.

Banners can also be used to create customizable shields. The color of wool that the player chooses affects the design of the banner.

Players can craft banners out of six wool and one stick.