Where to to find a spruce tree in Minecraft

Minecraft offers players a wide variety of resources that can be mined and used for crafting things. One of these resources is spruce trees. Spruce trees can be used for a numerous amount of things in Minecraft.

Players can use spruce to craft just about anything that they can craft using oak in Minecraft such as: boats, planks, fences, etc. Finding spruce trees can be pretty difficult for players who don’t know what biomes they can be found inside of.

Spruce wood just looks like a darker version of regular oak wood. There isn’t that much of a difference, and it can be easy for players to get confused when looking for the trees. Players may also tell the difference when mining the two trees because the middle of the oak tree is a tinted vanilla color.

This article will explain what biomes players can find spruce trees in!

Where are spruce trees located in Minecraft?

Taigia Biome

(Image via gamepedia)

The taiga biome in Minecraft is found pretty close to the extreme hills biome. This biome consists of a lot of spruce trees and ferns that players can collect for resources.

This biome is also popular for wolf spawns, which players can tame and keep as their own. This biome is good for providing players large amounts of spruce wood owing to the fact that there are a lot of spruce trees here.

Wooded Mountains

(Image via Minecraft wiki)

The wooded mountain biome in Minecraft is one of the best biomes for players to collect wood. The wooded mountain biome provides players with both oak wood and spruce wood.

Players may also find snow in this biome if they go up to higher elevations. Mountain biomes are also really good for mining. Caves that are inside of mountains are usually really resourceful, and it is a good source for coal and iron.

Snowy Tundra

(Image via Minecraft wiki)

The snowy tundra biome in Minecraft, or also known as the “ice plains” biome is one of the more rare biomes in the game. This biome is full of snow and barely any mobs are here.

Finding trees in this biome is pretty uncommon, but it is still possible. If trees are found here it is most likely the spruce tree. The spruce tree is pretty much the only tree that can generate here since this biome is so cold.

Snowy Taiga

(Image via Minecraft wiki)

Snowy taigas are the coldest biome in the Minecraft world. Unlike the snowy tundra biome, trees generate a little more frequently here. Spruce trees are commonly found here, and it isn’t very hard to spot them out in this biome.

Players may also find foxes, rabbits, and wolves roaming around this biome. Igloos can also generate around this biome, and players can find resources and chests with treasure and wood from spruce trees inside of chests.

Giant tree taiga

(Image via gamepedia)

The giant tree taiga is a huge biome, (like the name states) that consists of a large variety of trees. The giant tree taiga is considered to be a “jungle” biome due to the amount of trees inside of it.

This type of biome can also be considered rare in Minecraft. Spruce trees are seen all over the taiga, and the awesome part about it is that the trees are double the normal size. Trees are larger in width, and taller than average spruce trees. This can give players double the amount of wood.

