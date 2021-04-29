Like almost every other resource, players can also farm bonemeal in Minecraft. There are three methods of farming bonemeals in Minecraft: manual, semi-automatic, and automatic. Out of these three, automated farms are most efficient and self-sufficient.

Bonemeal increases the growth rate of all types of saplings and crops. Players can also use it to make white dyes. In Minecraft, players can turn various types of plants and related items into bonemeal using a composter. This farm design uses composter and cactus to produce bonemeal.

How to build an automatic bonemeal farm in Minecraft

Image via Minecraft

Materials Required

Four sand

two hoppers

one composter

a chest

Two fences or/and glass pane

Four Cactus

Bucket of Water

Building blocks

#1 - Connect hopper to a chest

Image via Minecraft

The first step to building an automatic bonemeal farm is to place a chest. Follow this up by connecting a hopper to that chest. Players can turn a single chest into a double by putting another chest beside it in Minecraft. This farm will accumulate a lot of bonemeal over time, so it's better to have a double chest.

#2 - Place a composter with a hopper on top of it

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

Craft a composter using seven plank slabs of any type. Players should then put a composter on top of the hopper going into the chest, as shown in the image. This composter will automatically convert any food or plant material into bonemeal. Finally, place another hopper going into that composter.

#3 - Make the farm area

Image via Minecraft

The next step is building a farming place for cactus in Minecraft. Players must build a 7x7 area, as shown in the image. Players can use any solid building block like dirt or cobblestone to make this platform. After building the platform, surround the boundary with one high block wall.

#4 - Place sand blocks

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

After surrounding the platform with a wall, players will have a free 5x5 area. In this area, place four sand blocks, as shown in the image. Players can also use red sand instead of the usual sand. These sand blocks are required for planting cactus as they don't grow on any other block in Minecraft.

#5 - Place a water bucket and plant cactus

Image via Minecraft

On the opposite corner of the hopper, players have to put a bucket of water. Flowing water will collect the cactus and drop it into that hopper. After placing the water block, the next step is to plant cactus.

Image via Minecraft

Put one cactus on top of each sand block. The cactus will soon start growing.

#6 - Time to use fence/glass pane

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

If there is a block right next to a cactus, it will break and drop itself. Players can use this mechanism to farm cactus in Minecraft. Follow this up by placing either a glass pane or fence between the cacti, as shown in the image. Whenever a cactus grows, it'll break and get collected into the hopper.

#7 - Final Touches

Image via Minecraft

The farm is now completely ready. Players can surround the farm with glass walls and a ceiling to improve its look. The cactus will break automatically and go into the composter, which turns it into bonemeal.

Image via Minecraft

Players can use the same method to replace the cactus farm with any other plant/crop farm such as melon, pumpkin, kelp, etc.