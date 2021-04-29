Top 5 uses for composter in Minecraft

Composters are job blocks that can be found in both villages and abandoned villages. It is common to find one in every village field in Minecraft. Farmers and players can use these blocks to dispose of natural products such as crops and seeds.

Moreover, farmers use this block to get rid of any left-over crop in their inventory. It's a great tool for getting rid of unwanted crops or other plants in a player's inventory.

Top 5 uses for a composter in Minecraft

1) Bone meal

A common byproduct of adding items to the composter in Minecraft is bone meal. When a player has filled the composter, they can use it again to empty the contents of this compost bin and drop bone meal. After the player has collected the bone meal, they will need to fill the composter again before getting more.

2) Village farmers

Players can craft a composter using seven wood slabs on a crafting table. The recipe should appear as a U formation.

A player can turn a villager without a job into a farmer by placing the composter near the villager. The player will see the straw hat appear and little green flakes above both the villager and the composter. Villagers can then trade with the player.

This farmer will start as a novice farmer. However, they will gain experience as the player trades with them until they reach the maximum level.

3) Garbage disposal

Players may occasionally pick items that they don't want in their inventory. Stray flowers or leftover seeds that are cluttering inventory space can be put into the composter. These compostable items can slowly add up and create a single piece of bone meal to put towards growing crops or grass and flowers.

4) Bass notes

Players that prefer to make music in Minecraft can find good use for a composter as well. Placing a composter under a note block will generate a bass note when played.

5) Fuel

Abandoned villages in Minecraft will typically have a compost bin in every field. Players that like converting these villages into bases can use the excess composters as fuel. Minecraft composters can be used to smelt or cook one and a half items per composter before more fuel is needed.