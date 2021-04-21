Bone meal in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Bone meal is one of the most useful materials in Minecraft. It can be used as a tool to assist crop growth or as a crafting ingredient for dyes.

As bone meal is one of the most underrated items in the game, players may not be aware of the other helpful uses that it has.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates a giant wave effect with boats

Bonemeal in Minecraft

Obtaining

Shown: A player creating Bonemeal in a compost bin (Image via Minecraft)

The most common way for Minecraft players to obtain bone meal is by using bones. A single bone will provide the player with three bone meal. This technique is most efficient when players have access to a skeleton farm. Additionally, one bone block will provide the player with nine bone meal.

Another decent way to acquire bonemeal is through composting. The player can throw various organic matter into a composter. Once full, it will provide one bonemeal.

Advertisement

All fish mobs have a 5% chance of dropping bone meal upon death in the Java Edition.

Villagers will also sell three bone meal for one emerald.

Also read: Baby Villagers in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Usage

Two bone meal were used on the two Wheat shown (Image via Minecraft)

Bone meal can be used as fertilizer for most crops. Once a valid crop is right-clicked on, it will grow significantly. This will save the player tons of time and will result in more resources/food.

Bone meal can also be used on grass patches to create tall grass and flowers.

Using bone meal on the side of warped nylium will create Nether Sprouts and Twisting Vines.

Bone meal is also used in a ton of crafting recipes. Here are the items that can be crafted with bone meal, along with the amount required:

Bone Block (nine)

Gray Dye (one)

Light Blue Dye (one)

Lime Dye (one)

Magenta Dye (one)

Pink Dye (one)

White Concrete Powder (one)

White Dye (one)

Bone meal does not affect the following plants:

Cactus

Vines

Nether Wart

Sugar Cane (Java Edition)

Chorus Plants

Also read: Minecraft Redditor creates an iconic GIF using command blocks