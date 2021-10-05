Temples are naturally-generated structures in Minecraft. Players can find a variety of valuable loot inside of them, such as saddles, emeralds, and diamonds.

Desert pyramids, jungle pyramids, swamp huts, and igloos are classified as temples in Minecraft. This is because players are able to use the “/locate temple” command to find them. Ocean monuments and woodland mansions can also be called temples, but are not classified as such in-game.

Temples can be difficult to find in Minecraft, but there are tricks that players can use to make their search easier. One way to do this is to use a custom world seed.

5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for Temples

5) Desert pyramid

An image of a desert temple in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang).

This Minecraft seed starts the player off in a desert biome. Players will spawn just south of a desert pyramid, where they should be able to find some good loot.

There's also a desert village not far from the spawn-point. This is a great source of food and other resources necessary for in-game survival.

Seed: 188110827056045

Version: Java Edition

4) Jungle temple and bamboo jungle

An image of a bamboo forest in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang).

This seed spawns Minecraft players in a jungle. In this biome, they should be able to find parrots, cocoa beans, as well as a jungle temple (16,72,272). Additionally, this seed’s spawn-point is close to a bamboo jungle biome.

Seed: 1000

Version: Java Edition

3) Woodland mansion and village

An image of a woodland mansion overlooking a village in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang).

Players can find a woodland mansion at the coordinates (488, ~, 1832) where they should be able to locate a variety of mobs and loot. Additionally, there is a village close to the mansion.

Seed: 28394549419529641

Version: Java Edition

2) Jungle temple and wooded mountains

An image of a jungle temple in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang).

This seed spawns players in a vast jungle biome. Full of tall trees and stealthy ocelots, those who travel to the coordinates (56, 74, 328) will find a jungle temple. Additionally, a wooded mountains biome is also fairly close to spawn.

Seed: 9144

Version: Bedrock Edition

1) Ocean monument and shipwreck

An image of an ocean monument in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang).

This Minecraft seed starts players off on a small island in a deep ocean biome. They can either head north to find an ocean monument, or go east to discover a shipwreck.

Seed: 101

Version: Java Edition

With an assortment of loot to collect and structures to explore, temples are a fascinating addition to Minecraft's exploration system.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul