Top 5 rarest Minecraft Bedrock seeds for ample loot on Android devices

Minecraft Bedrock Edition has three playable game modes, one of which is survival. In this mode, players must collect food items and other resources that can help them survive. In their quest for items, players can use seeds that have structures with loot close to spawn as a headstart.

Players will get the option to type a seed while creating a world. After entering the code, a specific world will be generated. Below is a list of the five best seeds for Minecraft bedrock players to get great loot quickly.

Rare Minecraft Bedrock seeds that provide good loot to the player

5) Four blacksmith houses

Village with four blacksmith house (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 695929820

Coordinates of the village: 145 73 38

Blacksmith houses are the best village houses for players looking for valuable loot. These houses can have diamonds, iron ingots, iron armor, weapons, and more. The seed mentioned above spawns the player about 100-150 blocks away from a village that has rarely generated four different blacksmith houses.

4) Jungle temple and village at spawn

Jungle temple (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -1565839773

Coordinates of the village: 50 69 -365

Jungle temples are rare structures that have traps made with dispensers inside of them. This seed spawns the player right above a jungle temple in a jungle biome. There is a mesa biome next to it, and players can find a village at the above coordinates.

3) Diamonds in Mineshaft

Seed: 1123769652

Coordinates of Mineshaft: 1204 8 16

Diamonds are one of the most valuable resources in Minecraft, using which players can craft durable items. Using this seed, players spawn not very far from a mineshaft that has multiple exposed diamond veins.

This seed works best in versions that came out before 1.17, as 1.17 has diamond generation issues. At 1200 9 57, players can find an eight diamond ore vein in this seed as well.

2) Ancient debris and diamond ore veins

Three ancient debris (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -111200240

Coordinates:

Diamond ores: 114 21 35 and 142 13 34

Ancient debris: 144 11 -49, 132 16 -39, 24 15 -91, and 71 21 -88

Ancient debris is the rarest mineral in the game. It generates only in the nether world, and finding a vein with three ancient debris is very hard.

This seed has multiple ancient debris veins, with 2-3 of them very close to each other. Along with that, players can also find diamond ore veins with many diamonds at the specified coordinates.

1) Twelve desert temples

Seed: -1589859967

Coordinates of all villages and desert temples close to spawn:

Temple 212, 70, 120

Temple 294, 73, 643

Village 162, 70, 600

Village 991, 73, 514

Village -351, 70, 179

Temple -303, 73, 211

Temple 243, 70 -511

Village -341, 70, 570

Temple -350, 73, 675

Temple -893, 70, 295

Temple 1060, 75, 660

Temple 1924, 75, 100

Temple + Village 2102, 75, 52

Village 1041, 69, -404

Temple 1121, 75, -319

Temple 675, 73, -832

Village 583, 70, -769

Temple 1286, 80, 63

Desert temples are one of the best natural structures in Minecraft from which players can get loot. The chances of a player finding a random enchanted book in a temple are the highest compared to any other structure.

This rare bedrock seed has twelve different temples and many villages less than 1500 blocks away from the spawn point.

