Top 5 things you need to know about trading in Minecraft

Trading system is one of the most used game mechanics in Minecraft. It has been in the game since Java Edition 1.3.1. With the help of villagers, players can obtain a wide range of items by trading.

In the early days of Minecraft, villagers only had a few professions. On top of that, their trades were substandard and mediocre compared to present-day villagers. The 1.14 update improved the villager trading system by adding new professions, trades, and levels.

Villager trading has become an easy and peaceful way to get valuable items like enchanted books, diamond gears, emeralds, food, and more. However, it is a complex mechanic, and players might not know everything about Minecraft's trading system.

5) Cured villagers reduce their prices

Villagers are fragile creatures who can easily get affected by zombies. However, this isn't a bad thing. Instead, many expert players prefer to zombify their villagers. Players can cure zombie villagers to reduce their trade prices.

Zombie villagers can be cured using a splash potion of weakness and a golden apple. After getting cured, their trade prices lowered heavily. This way, players can sell and buy items at a rate of one emerald.

4) Buying same items increases trade cost

Price can increase even after curing villagers (Image via Minecraft)

Players may think that villagers will reduce trade prices if they buy the same items repeatedly. However, villagers aren't that dumb. When a player makes a particular trade frequently, the villager will increase the cost to increase its profit.

Similarly, villagers reduce the prices of other trades with low demand. Players can buy cheap items to lower costs for costly trades.

3) Let villagers talk to each other

Let them talk (Image via Minecraft)

Villagers are social beings in Minecraft. They like to live as a community and interact with each other. While building a trading hall, players should make sure they can talk.

In Minecraft, players have a reputation among players. When a player trades multiple times with a villager, their reputation increases. Villagers can spread a player's reputation to other villagers, which will make them reduce their prices.

2) Trade limit

Potato trade blocked (Image via Minecraft)

Villagers do not have infinite trades in Minecraft. Players can only trade an item for either 12 or 16 times. After reaching the limit, the villager will lock that trade. Villagers will have to work on their job site to renew their trades.

Villagers can renew their trades four times a day. After that, trades will stay locked until the next in-game day.

1) Loop

As mentioned earlier, players can reduce trade prices down to one emerald. With such low prices, players can make infinite emeralds using trade loops. For example, players can reduce buying and selling costs for both bookshelves and books to one emerald.

Players can buy one bookshelf for one emerald and break it to get three books. Then, these books can be sold for one emerald each. This way, players can gain triple their emeralds.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

