Top 5 most useful mobs in Minecraft

The nearly endless world of Minecraft is inhabited by unique creatures called mobs. Players can discover mobs in all three dimensions of the game.

Mobs are divided into three types in Minecraft: hostile, passive, and neutral. Hostile mobs will always attack the player, whereas passive mobs won't attack even if players hurt them. Neutral mobs prefer to mind their own business until somebody hits them.

Most mobs drop certain items when killed. Players can farm mobs to get a wide variety of things.

These are some of the most useful mobs in Minecraft

5) Enderman

Enderman is one of the oldest mobs in Minecraft. Players can find this mob in all dimensions, but they are far more common in the End dimension. Other than shulkers in end cities, endermen are the only mob that spawn in this realm.

Players can abuse enderman's high spawn rate in the End to create highly efficient XP farms. One enderman drop five experience points when killed by a player.

4) Iron golem

Using villagers, players can create iron golem farms. When an iron golem dies, it drops three to four iron ingots. Since these tanky mobs are easy to respawn, players can get tons of iron ingots automatically.

Players can use iron golems to protect their bases or villages from hostile mobs. Please note that iron golems ignore creepers. Players cannot use iron golems to keep their home creeper-free.

3) Shulker

Shulkers (Image via Minecraft)

Shulkers were a game-changing mob because of their drops. When killed by a player, shulker drops shulker shells. Players can combine two shulker shells with a chest to make shulker boxes.

Shulker boxes are like chests. But when broken, they do not drop items inside them. Players can carry shulker boxes in their inventory or keep them in chests to expand their storage space.

2) Piglin

Piglin (Image via Minecraft)

Piglins were a revolutionary mob added in the 1.16 Nether update, especially for speedrunners. Players can barter with piglins by giving them gold ingots. In return, piglins will provide items randomly from a pool of 18 unique loot like quartz, ender pearls, fire resistance potions, etc.

By bartering, players can get many items automatically. With a gold farm, players can build an automatic bartering system easily.

1) Villager

Villagers (Image via Minecraft)

Without a doubt, villagers are the most useful mob in Minecraft. Players can give professions to villagers and trade with them to get many valuable items like enchanted books, diamond gear, food, emeralds, and more.

Players can also use villagers to gain experience points. Whenever a villager trades with a player, it will drop XP. Players can sell cheap items like zombie flesh, paper, and glass panes to get emeralds and XP.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

