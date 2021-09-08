How to barter with Minecraft piglins

Introduced alongside Minecraft’s piglin mob in Java Edition 1.16, piglin bartering is a unique way of acquiring an array of items. A trickier counterpart to the villager mob’s trading system, this system benefits players who have decided to build their home in the inhospitable Nether or who’ve managed to gather a lot of gold they don’t know what to do with. All players need to get started are a piglin or two and some gold ingots.

Bartering with gold-obsessed Minecraft piglins

Bartering can be done in Minecraft by exchanging gold ingots with one of the Nether’s neutral mobs, the piglin. These gold-obsessed mobs can be found in the Nether. They spawn in small groups within the crimson forests and nether waste biomes and inside of bastion remnants.

Mechanics

To start bartering with a piglin, the player can either drop a gold ingot near the mob or use a gold ingot on it. The piglin should pick up the ingot after a few seconds, and it should drop the player a new item shortly after.

Possible items

The barter system can be used to obtain a variety of items, listed below in order from most-common (8.71%) to least-common (1%):

Blackstone

Gravel

Arrows

Spectral arrows

Nether bricks

Soul sand

Leather

Fire charges

Crying obsidian

Obsidian

Nether quartz

String

Ender pearls

Iron nuggets

Water bottles

Potions of fire resistance

Splash potions of fire resistance

Iron boots with soul speed

Enchantment books with soul speed

Types of Minecraft piglin

In addition to the standard adult piglin, there are Piglin Brutes, baby piglins, and zombie piglins. Adult piglins are the most common and are the only type of piglin that players can barter with. These piglins are primarily neutral mob but will attack when provoked.

Avoiding danger

Trading with villagers might be mostly safe and straightforward, but bartering with a piglin can be difficult and dangerous to navigate. Although it may be easy to initiate a barter with a Piglin, it's not as easy to avoid its anger. Players can avoid the mob's wrath by wearing at least one piece of gold armor, not breaking any gold (or gold-related) blocks in front of a piglin, and resisting the urge to open the chests found in bastion remnants.

