Piglin Brutes in Minecraft: All you need to know

Piglin Brutes in Minecraft are stronger versions of regular piglins in the game. These mobs are very hostile, and they will harm any player that comes across its path. However, these mobs are not distracted by gold as regular piglins are.

Players may see these mobs roaming around bastion remnants. These mobs will take down any player that comes near them, so players should be careful when searching bastion remnants and make sure to have armor and weapons.

These mobs do not have a baby variant. They will only spawn in the full-grown variant. Players should try to avoid them when they can, but they should have a strong sword and sustainable armor if they cannot.

What Piglin Brutes look like in Minecraft

Piglin Brutes look identical to piglins in Minecraft, except they have on different clothing and will attack the player on sight. Regular piglins are commonly seen around the Nether Fortress and other places in the Nether.

(Image via Rockpapershotgun)

These Minecraft brutes are mainly seen in bastion remnants. Players can only distinguish the difference between the two mobs by the clothing and location they are in.

How they attack

(Image via rockpapershotgun)

Piglin Brutes will attack players, wither skeletons, and withers that are within 16 blocks of them. They will also attack any other mob that attacks piglins. These mobs will attack players with a golden ax that will deal a decent amount of damage.

Players need to remember that these mobs do not get distracted by gold, so going near them with gold armor will not prevent them from attacking. These mobs also do not barter. Meaning, players cannot throw gold at the brute to make them stop attacking them.

What they drop

(Image via Julien on Twitter)

Upon death, Piglin brutes have a chance of dropping a golden ax and 20 experience points along with it. The durability of the ax probably will not be so good, but the player can repair it in Minecraft.

Edited by Srijan Sen