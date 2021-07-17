Where do piglins spawn in Minecraft

In Minecraft, there are plenty of mobs that live in the Overworld, the Nether and even The End. Piglins are a mob that was officially added to Minecraft on February 14, 2020.

Piglins are neutral mobs that are found in the Nether, and will generally attack players on sight unless they are wearing at least one piece of golden armor.

While lots of players may find Piglins to be annoying or generally ignore them, Piglins can be quite useful in Minecraft, as the player can use gold ingots to barter with Piglins for various items.

Thankfully, for players who actively interact with Piglins, the mob is pretty easy to find.

Piglins in Minecraft

Where do they spawn?

Image via Reddit

Piglins usually spawn in nether wastes, crimson forest biomes and bastion remnants, and will usually spawn in groups of 2-4. In Minecraft Java Edition, they will spawn only where there is a light level of 11 or less, and in Minecraft Bedrock Edition they will spawn where there is a light level of 7 or less.

Additionally, in Java Edition, Piglins have a 20% chance of spawning as a baby, while in Bedrock Edition, they have a 5% chance of spawning as a baby.

What do they drop when killed?

Image via Sportskeeda

Usually, Piglins can be found with a golden sword or a crossbow. When killed, the adults have an 8.5% chance of dropping whatever item they are holding, and if the player has any level of the Looting enchantment, the chance of them dropping the held item is increased by 1%.

This applies to armor as well, as adult Piglins will sometimes spawn with anywhere between 1-4 pieces of normal or enchanted armor. Like the weapons, there is an 8.5% that the Piglins will drop their armor.

As for the experience, when the player kills a Piglin, adults will drop 5 base experience points, with an additional 1-3 per armor piece. Baby Piglins will drop 1 experience point.

How do you barter with the Piglins?

Image via PC Gamer

Adult Piglins like to trade gold ingots for random items. Players can barter with Piglins by dropping a gold ingot near them or by directly right clicking the Piglin while looking at them.

From there, the Piglins will examine it before dropping a random item from their loot chart.

