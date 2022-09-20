Top 5 lighting decoration ideas for Minecraft builds

In Minecraft, lighting is essential. For starters, it makes it much easier to see. It's nearly impossible, not to mention dangerous, for crafters to mine without torches. This is especially true when strip mining because it's almost impossible to see anything. Lighting is also important because it keeps hostile mobs away.

When night falls, hostile mobs begin spawning, but they can't spawn where there's a seven or more light level. This makes it very important to ensure all areas of the base are adequately lighted.

There are many lighting options in the game that are more aesthetically pleasing than simply placing torches all over the place (something many gamers do). When building something in Minecraft, consider these as lighting options. They look a lot better than torches do.

Minecraft lighting options to spice up a build

5) Campfire

Campfires provide a lot of light (Image via Appuals)

Campfires should probably not be used indoors, but they are an excellent outdoor lighting option. They carry a light level of 15, which is the maximum for any item. These provide a unique aesthetic to a build. They're not too difficult to craft, either.

Campfires are dangerous because walking or standing on them will cause damage, but that could be useful against any mobs who wander in. Either way, this light source will illuminate pretty well and is better-looking sitting on the ground than a torch is.

4) Redstone lamp

Redstone lamps are one of the hardest light sources to come by, but they're one of the few that can be turned on and off. That alone is valuable because it makes them unique and lifelike. When turned on, they emit a light level of 15.

Redstone lamps can be set up with daylight sensors to automatically turn on when it gets dark, which is a handy feature in Minecraft.

3) Sea lanterns

Sea lanterns might be one of the best-looking light sources out there. They also carry a light level of 15, so they're not purely for aesthetic purposes. They blend well with underwater builds but can be used for anything.

Sea lanterns are found in Ocean Monuments, which does make them a little bit challenging to find, but they're easily one of the best. White and blue coloring is a perfect match, and though it might clash with some builds, a strong Minecraft build can be constructed around them.

2) Cave vines with glowberries

Cave vines with glowberries might be one of the most surprising light options in the game. No one would expect a food item to be among the best light sources, but it provides a light level of 14, one off from the maximum. These spawn in lush caves.

They provide an earthy aesthetic so that they can be added to any build. Vines growing down from the ceiling and lighting up the area is one of the coolest ways to light up an area and keep hostile mobs out.

1) Lanterns

Ultimately, lanterns are the best light source in the game. Lanterns have the versatility of being placed on the floor or the ceiling, and they already look better than torches on the floor. They're a little expensive to make, but they're such an improvement over torches that it's hardly an issue.

Soul lanterns can also work, though the blue light coloring makes it a little harder to match. They have a light level of only 10, while traditional lanterns are at 15.

Minecraft players should always use lanterns above anything else when trying to light a build.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far