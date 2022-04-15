Which is the best underwater light source in Minecraft?

Being able to see underwater is incredibly helpful in Minecraft. Players may not realize how difficult it is to see below the water until they have a boost. This is especially helpful when building underwater bases or mining materials like Minecraft clay.

There are several different ways to achieve that effect. A conduit is the most common way of lighting the underwater world, though those are difficult to obtain. Other than that, torches and other light sources can be placed with varying effects.

Underwater light sources in Minecraft: Which one is the best?

The conduit is by far the best underwater light source. It gives off a light level of 15, which is the brightest. Only a few other blocks have the same light level, and most are either incapable of being underwater or not designed for it.

A sea lantern is also a great choice. It carries the same light level as a conduit, though it is less widespread since the latter also has a night vision effect. Still, not many blocks are better, especially underwater.

In Education Edition and Bedrock, with educational features on, there is an underwater torch that users can craft. It carries a light level of 14, easily making it the third-best light source for aquatic activities.

Three waterlogged sea pickles have a light level of 12. Two waterlogged sea pickles on a single block will produce a light level of nine, while one pickle on a block has a light level of six.

That's all the underwater light sources available in Minecraft, though it's not the only way to get light underwater. For other light sources, water dilutes them by one level.

A torch can be placed underwater if there's a block above it. If it is, it will carry a light level of 13 since the normal light level is 14. A lantern will have the same level.

A lantern light source

Other random blocks produce light, too. Crying Obsidian has a light level of 10, so it will be nine underwater. Magma blocks drop to a light level of two, while an enchantment table has a light level of six under the surface of the water.

Any block that gives off light and can survive below water can technically be used as an underwater light source, though many of them won't make much of an impact.

