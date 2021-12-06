How to get sea lanterns in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game with an infinite sandbox world, where players can explore, build, and discover almost anything. To fit the infinite sandbox aspect, Minecraft has a plethora of different items within the game. While some items are used for their specific capabilities, like the Totem of Undying, other items are used to decorate and beautify players’ builds and structures.

Decoration blocks are some of the most widely used blocks for building. Players want their build to look stylish and presentable, and blocks like prismarine, terracotta, and even brick can transform a build into something special. Additionally, some blocks can act as light sources. These are good for both decoration and illuminating certain areas of a structure. One such block is the sea lantern.

Sea lanterns in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Minecraft @Minecraft



SEA LANTERN! Helps you see the sea monsters attacking you! Er, great!



minecraft.net/en-us/article/… What's our Block of the Week? It's...SEA LANTERN! Helps you see the sea monsters attacking you! Er, great! What's our Block of the Week? It's...SEA LANTERN! Helps you see the sea monsters attacking you! Er, great!minecraft.net/en-us/article/… https://t.co/pi4Xe1Z8qO

Sea lanterns are beautiful underwater light sources that spawn in underwater structures like ocean monuments and underwater ruins.

They emit a bluish, ghostly light of level 15, which is the brightest light level in the game which can help players navigate their way around Minecraft’s oceans.

Other blocks that produce a light level of 15 are redstone lamps, glowstone, lanterns, jack o'lanterns, beacons, shroomlights, and conduits.

Obtaining

Enchantment like Silk Touch are effective ( Image via Minecraft)

Sea lanterns can be picked up by the player using a pickaxe only if they have the “Silk Touch” enchantment applied to it. If the block is broken by anything other than a silk touch pickaxe, it drops 2-3 prismarine crystals. Using the “Fortune” enchantment, players can increase the number of prismarine crystals dropped from the block from 2-3 up to 5.

Crafting

Sea lanterns can be crafted on a crafting bench in Minecraft. They require two resources: Prismarine shards and prismarine crystals. The ingredients required are:

5 Prismarine crystals

4 Prismarine shards

Uses

Apart from emitting light, sea lanterns can be used for a plethora of other activities. These can be listed as the following:

Conduit power

A functioning conduit (Image via RajCraft on YouTube)

Players can use sea lanterns in the activation process of a conduit. This is done by building a structure around it. This will allow the conduit to emit the “Conduit Power” effect in a specific radius around it.

The “Conduit Power” effect provides any player within its radius with three underwater status effects, which include Water Breathing, Night Vision, and Haste. This function can also be carried out by prismarine, dark prismarine, and prismarine bricks.

Note Blocks

A noteblock in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

When placed under note blocks, sea lanterns produce the "Clicks and Sticks" sound.

Transparent block

The sea lantern is a transparent block, which means that it prevents sunlight from passing through it, and that, players and mobs can suffocate inside it. Additionally, it blocks the beam of a Beacon, which prevents the Beacon's activation. However, it does not prevent chests from opening, and no monsters (not even slimes) can spawn on it. More importantly, it does not transfer redstone signals.

Edited by Danyal Arabi