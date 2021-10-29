5 best interior decoration ideas for Minecraft houses

Building a house or base is a key step in any Minecraft game. Players will often spend hours building, but these houses can often feel impersonal. One way to combat this is by decorating them.

Decorating in Minecraft can be a great way to showcase building skills while adding a personal flair. Luckily, Minecraft players have plenty of options when it comes to decorating their houses in-game.

From decorative blocks to brand new builds, here’s a list of the five best interior decoration ideas for houses in Minecraft.

5 amazing interior decoration ideas such as Libraries for Minecraft homes

5) Shroomlight lamps

Shroomlights are a block in Minecraft that players can find in the game’s Nether dimension. Similar to glowstone, these also emit light. This makes shroomlight a great way for Minecraft players to illuminate their homes in-game. They can construct several kinds of lamps from this block.

4) Fireplaces

Building a fireplace is an excellent way for Minecraft players to add some extra light into their homes. They can build themselves a fireplace by creating a small structure around a campfire.

3) Libraries

An image of a player's library in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang/ AverageTunaSandwich on youtube).

There are a nearly infinite number of ways for players to add a library to their houses in-game.

These library builds can be as simple as adding bookshelves to a house, but players can also make these structures more complex. This can be done by incorporating materials such as lecterns, looms, and item frames.

2) Desks

One simple way for Minecraft players to elevate their house’s interior is by building themselves a desk. There are a multitude of ways to do this. Desks constructed using wooden stairs and slabs are a simple build, which players can improve upon by adding elements such as flower pots and drawers.

1) Beds

An image of a player's canopy bed in Minecraft. (Image via u/KingOfCranes on Reddi/ Mojang)

Canopied beds are a much more elaborate version of regular beds, so it would make sense for Minecraft players to add them to their games. Luckily, these beds are relatively easy to build.

All players will need to do for this build is construct a canopy over their existing beds. This canopy can be made out of a range of materials. Players are recommended to use extinguished fireplaces or wooden slabs.

Interior decorating is an integral part of many Minecraft houses, and it is an excellent way for players to showcase their creativity and building skills.

