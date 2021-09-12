5 best Minecraft light sources for decoration

Minecraft is a sandbox game where players can build anything they want out of their imagination. Using their creativity, gamers can place decorative items such as paintings and flower pots to make their builds, especially houses, look even better.

Along with decorative items, blocks that emit light are often used for this purpose as well. They look pretty and provide ample light to make sure no hostile mobs spawn inside the buildings that the player has created.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Best light sources for decoration in Minecraft

5) End rod

End rods in an end city (Image via Minecraft)

End rods are rare and can only be found in the end cities. Luckily, they can be crafted as well, or else acquiring a lot of them would have been very challenging. To craft the end rod, players need a blaze rod and popped chorus fruit.

The amount of light emitted from them is the same as the torches in the game. The unique thing about end rods is that they can be worn as helmets.

4) Jack O'Lantern

A Jack O'Lantern block (Image via Minecraft)

Jack O'Lantern is best used in spooky builds that many players enjoy making during the Halloween season. They can generate in both taiga and snowy taiga villages.

They can also be crafted by placing a carved pumpkin and a torch on the crafting table.

3) Glowstone

Glowstone (Image via Minecraft)

Compared to any other block on this list, glowstone has the most distinctive texture. It emits slightly more light than torches and end rods and can be found in the end dimension, commonly on the ceiling.

When mined without a silk touch tool, it drops 2-4 glowstone dust. Players can use four of them to craft a glowstone block.

2) Lantern

Lanterns in a snowy tundra village (Image via Minecraft)

Players commonly use these as decorations in houses, custom villages, and sometimes in farms. Snowy tundra villages are sometimes generated with lanterns, and players can also find them in bastion remnants.

Lanterns can also be crafted using eight iron nuggets and one torch.

1) Sea lantern

Sea lanterns generated in an ocean monument (Image via Minecraft)

Sea lanterns are the best-looking block that emits light. They are hard to obtain as they only generate in ocean monuments and underwater ruins. The ingredients for crafting a sea lantern are five prismarine crystals and four prismarine shards.

