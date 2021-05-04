5 best Minecraft decoration mods in 2021

Since its release in November 2011 Minecraft has gone on to become hugely popular. This creative sandbox game doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon.

One of the best parts about Minecraft, in the opinion of many long-time players, is the ability to customize their own world through a myriad of different decorative items.

Although the vanilla game has no shortage of decorative items, players looking for even more will be pleased to learn that there are many different decorative mods freely available to download. The goal of these mods is to add a plethora of fresh decoration-based content guaranteed to spice up any dull space.

The best 5 Decoration Mods for Minecraft in 2021

#5 DecoCraft

The first Minecraft decoration mod on the list is called DecoCraft. This mod allows players to utilize decorative blocks specifically designed for both the inside and outside of their homes.

Players can use the DecoCraft mod to create anything from tables and chairs to paintings. It also includes an impressive array of different textures that players can apply to these created objects, which means they are sure to match any individual theme or style players are looking for.

Download DecoCraft here

#4 Mr Crayfish Furniture mod

The hugely popular Mr Crayfish Furniture Mod is a must have for anyone looking to decorate their blocky Minecraft homes. With over 40 all new different pieces of furniture, there are plenty of tasteful and modern items players can use to make their house into the dream home they've always wanted.

Download Mr Crayfish Furniture mod here

#3 Decorative

Decorative is a mod that adds hundreds of decorative items to Minecraft in both modern and traditional styles. Created with 3D models, each item has been carefully designed with superior esthetics in mind.

Despite implementing mostly cosmetic items, many of the new items included by the mod are still functional and can be interacted with through various means to change their state.

Download Decorative here

#2 Chisels and Bits

Novice and expert Minecraft builders will have fun with this new way to customize builds in order to make them uniquely theirs. With features for beginners and those more experienced, the Chisels and Bits mod allows players to create unique and completely custom decorative blocks within their own Minecraft world.

More specifically, the mod includes 27 chisel shapes and 12 colors of bit paint. This results in a nearly infinite amount of brand new blocks that can be created within Minecraft, it is only limited by the player's imagination.

Download Chisels & Bits here

#1 Macaw's Furniture mod

The Macaws furniture mod adds new blocks, tools and machines to the game. It's a great mod that adds new esthetics and functionality to the game. The author is always adding new features and bug fixes regularly.

Whether players are looking for cabinets, tables, or a bed to rest on at night, Macaw's furniture mod likely includes it. The mod also comes with unique pieces like standing shelves and tents that are sure to spice up any empty space players can find.

Download Macaw's Furniture mod here