Clay in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Clay is one of the easiest items to get in Minecraft. Most bodies of water have tons of clay blocks that will produce a lot of clay. It is a versatile item for players as it can be crafted, traded, and more.

Many players go out of their way to collect all the clay they find, which usually ends up being several stacks worth. Here's everything players might need to know about it.

Complete guide to clay in Minecraft

Clay spawns in places where sand/dirt and water are present. It spawns most often in shallow bodies of water and off the coast of island groups.

Clay also generates in mason houses in plains, savanna, and desert villages. It can also be found under fisher houses in taiga villages. It generates in large quantities on the floors of bodies of water in lush caves.

Each block drops four clay balls when mined and is impervious to Fortune enchantments. It can be mined with any tool, including a hand, but a shovel works the fastest.

big chaslappa (warrior cats stan acct) @bigchaslappa the pure agony of watching someone who doesnt play minecraft very often put clay balls in the smelter in order to try to make terracotta the pure agony of watching someone who doesnt play minecraft very often put clay balls in the smelter in order to try to make terracotta

Clay blocks, which can be crafted with the four balls they originally dropped or by using a Silk Touch tool, can be smelted into Terracotta. Clay balls can additionally be found in the following places:

14.3% chance of one spawning in a desert house chest

20.8% chance of up to three spawning in a Mason's chest

A clay block can be smelted into one brick, which can then be crafted into brick blocks or flower pots.

Clay blocks are also one of the best items to trade to villagers. At level one, Masons will trade one emerald for 10 clay balls. If the player has Hero of the Village, the amount drops. It also drops if the villager is a cured zombie villager.

Mason villager (Image via Mojang)

In Java Edition, the Mason villager may drop Minecraft players a clay block as a gift during trading, but only if they have Hero of the Village. This can then be placed and broken into four more clay balls.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul