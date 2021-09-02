5 best Minecraft villagers for beginners

Villagers can be incredibly helpful in Minecraft thanks to their trading system.

Every villager with an assigned job offers a variety of different trades for Minecraft players to utilize. Depending on what material a particular gamer is in need of, some villagers will be better for trades than others.

When it comes to Minecraft beginners, there are some villagers that can be helpful no matter what the circumstances. Those who are new to Minecraft should find themselves the following villagers as a means of furthering themselves in the game.

Villagers in Minecraft that beginners should trade with

5) Librarian

Librarian villager (Image via Minecraft)

The librarian villager is great for Minecraft players who are new to enchanting. Enchanting can be a confusing process for those who aren’t familiar, but the librarian makes it a bit easier.

Librarian villagers offer a wide variety of enchanted books to be traded for emeralds. Sometimes, gamers can get really lucky and snag an OP enchantment from a librarian villager, whether it be for a weapon or armor.

4) Weaponsmith

Weaponsmith villager (Image via Minecraft)

The weaponsmith villager has some of the best trades of them all. Weaponsmiths offer enchanted weapons, typically made of iron or diamond. This can be incredibly helpful for Minecraft beginners who may need an extra boost in their weapons to help with developing PVP skills.

Some enchantments that a weaponsmith offers include the fire aspect, knockback, and much more. Trading with a weaponsmith is also a great way to get familiar with what different weapon enchants do.

3) Armorer

Armorer villager (Image via Minecraft)

An armorer villager can be one of the most helpful for Minecraft beginners. As the name suggests, an armorer provides various armor for players to wear. This includes the coveted and uncraftable chainmail armor, and eventually after enough trades, the armorer can even offer diamond-made attire.

Obtaining armor from an armorer villager will reduce the need to search and mine for materials in order to craft armor manually. A full set of armor requires quite a lot of ingredients, so gamers can save their time and effort by stocking up on emeralds for trading instead.

2) Cleric

Cleric villager (Image via Minecraft)

The cleric is one of the most unique villagers in Minecraft and can be quite helpful in many specific ways.

Clerics are likely to offer Ender pearls as a trade, which can make the path to beating the game much easier. Endermen can be difficult to fight sometimes, but players need ender pearls in order to make ender eyes. This is why a cleric villager can come handy as it will largely eliminate the need to fight endermen.

Additionally, clerics are a great source of lots of redstone dust. Any Minecraft player who wants to get better at building with redstone will surely want to have a cleric by their side to help stock up on materials for their builds.

1) Farmer

Farmer villager (Image via Reddit)

The farmer villager is the best villager for beginners to utilize for one main reason: they are one of the best sources of emeralds in the game.

Farmers will offer emeralds to players in exchange for basic crops, such as potatoes or carrots. These crops are not difficult to come across and are some of the easiest materials to farm in the game. Because of this, gamers can stock up on emeralds quickly with a farmer villager.

Plus, farmers are one of the most common villagers of them all as they can be found in almost every generated village. So, it should be easy to locate a farmer villager without having to make one manually.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

