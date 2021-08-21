Top 3 ways to fight endermen in Minecraft

In Minecraft, the enderman is an essential mob on survival mode, especially when attempting to beat the game due to their previous drop of ender pearls.

Endermen are known for their creepy appearance and terrifying sounds. They are a staple mob of Minecraft and apart from being unique, they are the only mobs that can be found in all three dimensions of the game.

Most Minecraft players know that fighting an enderman can be difficult given the mob’s teleportation ability. When provoked, endermen will constantly move around to avoid being hit by a Minecraft player, and they will retaliate by fighting back.

One caveat of fighting an enderman in Minecraft is that the mobs cannot be hit with arrows. This means the only way to kill an enderman is through melee combat.

For Minecraft gamers who struggle with killing endermen, these are some of the easiest ways to do so.

How to kill an enderman in Minecraft easily

3) Roof

Steve protecting himself from endermen (Image via Minecraft)

One way to successfully fight against an enderman in Minecraft is by building a protective roof to keep players safe.

To do this, build a roof to stand under that is two blocks high. This is because endermen are three blocks tall, meaning they cannot fit in spaces that are below their height.

Then, ensure the roof is at least three by three blocks wide. This will prevent the enderman from getting close enough to damage a player, but the latter should still be able to reach the mob with their weapon.

Once a roof is built, players can simply stand under it and provoke endermen by looking at them. Soon, the mobs will come their way upon which, players should be able to kill them easily.

2) Water

An enderman attempting to reach a player (Image via Minecraft)

An important thing to know about an enderman is that it will avoid water at all costs. Before going against an enderman, those who easily die to the mob should initiate their fights near a body of water.

When an enderman is provoked, gamers can simply hop into a nearby river and float near the water’s edge. This will allow ample distance between them and the mob who will be standing on the nearest edge of land trying to attack.

The enderman will be unable to reach the player in the water. However, the latter should be close enough to be able to get some hits on the mob. Of course, an enderman will teleport occasionally, but it cannot leap over the water to attack the player. So, it should come back to the nearest edge of land quickly.

1) Boat

An enderman trapped in a boat (Image via Minecraft)

Perhaps the easiest way to fight an enderman is through the use of a boat.

Most Minecraft players know of their ability to trap mobs in boats. This can be done for a variety of reasons, but one way includes killing endermen.

If players are able to place a boat right next to an enderman, it will likely sit down in it, causing the mob to be trapped. When this happens, gamers can easily hit the enderman until its death.

The best part about this method is that the enderman will not be able to fight back at all. This makes it the quickest and easiest method to fight the mob in Minecraft.

Gamers should be careful not to break the boat on accident, however. Doing so will release the enderman, and if it is already angry, it will fight back immediately.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul