There is a miscellany of sounds heard while playing Minecraft, but the ones on this list are sure to make a player's blood run cold when they hear them.

Minecraft is home to various lovely sounds, from its upbeat soundtrack to pleasant and ambient sound effects. The music and sounds are a significant part of what makes Minecraft such a relaxing game to play.

However, not every sound that players hear is full of sunshine and rainbows. Some sounds in Minecraft are scary and downright terrifying.

This article showcases the five scariest sounds that players can hear in Minecraft, including hissing creepers and a peculiar, broken music disc.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.

Top 5 scariest sounds in Minecraft

#5 - Ghast screams and moans

Ghasts are floating ghost-like creatures that players can find in the upper reaches of the Nether. These mobs are not the most dangerous in the world, as players can spot them from a mile away.

Their fireballs can be lethal, but savvy players can reflect them right back with a well-timed strike.

However, it is not their appearance that makes these mobs scary. Some of the moans and screeches that ghasts make are pretty scary.

Players who are unfamiliar with ghasts should listen to audio clips included in the YouTube video above.

#4 - Burning from lava

Nothing sounds more tragic than the noise made while a Minecraft player is burning in lava. When he/she falls into lava without protective equipment, he/she will quickly burn to crisp and perish.

All of the items that the player had in their inventory will be lost and destroyed by the lava. This means that any diamonds or rare items that a player once had will be lost forever.

The sound made is a reminder of failure and the almost assured imminent death of the player. Just hearing the sound can be scary, as this will remind Minecraft players of all the times that this type of death has happened to them.

#3 - An Enderman Attacking

When an Enderman mob is angry and begins to attack a player, they make some rather eerie sounds. It is hard to compare the sounds these mobs make to anything else, as they are rather unique.

However, players can immediately recognize the sounds when they hear them, as they are made by an Enderman.

From the teleporting to the screeches, the sounds from Endermen mobs can be absolutely considered as scary.

#2 - Music Disc 11

Minecraft players who have never heard the soundtrack made by this extraordinary music disc should tread with caution. The soundtrack played by Music Disc 11 is both scary and disturbing.

It sounds like a player is struggling to run away from something that is pursuing them, all while haunting background music is being played. As the soundtrack hastens and the player's struggle intensifies, it merely comes to an abrupt end.

Minecraft players who want to listen to it may do so via the clip above but should heed the warning that it is not at all pleasant.

#1 - A Creeper Hissing

Without question, the most triggering and scary sound in all of Minecraft has to be the sound of a Creeper hissing.

Both novice and veteran Minecraft players have, at some point, been killed from an untimely explosion courtesy of a Creeper. Depending on when a player first starts to hear a Creeper hiss and start to explode, it may already be too late.

The explosion made by a Creeper can not only kill players, but it can have a devastating effect on the landscape and nearby builds.

Creepers have caused countless deaths throughout Minecraft and are showing no sign of slowing down just yet. The iconic sound that these mobs make are sure to continue to terrify and cause shudders of fear for Minecraft players.

