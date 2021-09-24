Underwater torch in Minecraft Education Edition: All you need to know

Underwater torches are difficult to make in the real world. However, in Minecraft, anything is possible! Players can create Underwater torches to brighten up their vision when exploring the deep blue.

Regular torches cannot be used underwater in Minecraft. It is quite obvious that fire goes out underwater. On the other hand, in Minecraft Education Edition, there is a way for players to craft a torch that will not get extinguished.

Players should note that, unfortunately, Underwater torches cannot be crafted in the Java Edition of Minecraft.

Some players may not know how to craft Underwater torches in Minecraft Education Edition. This article will tell players what they are, how to craft them and what items they will need to do so.

What players should know about Underwater torches in Minecraft

Under-water view in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Underwater torches are non-solid blocks that emit light underwater. Since it is dark underwater, it's hard for players to see objects and mobs further down as they go. These torches will be very useful when trying to explore structures such as underwater ravines.

Players can place Underwater torches at the top or on the sides of almost all solid blocks in Minecraft. Like regular torches, these can be broken down using any tool in the game, even the player's hands.

On par with their regular counterparts, underwater torches emit a light level of 14. Hence, it's a very resourceful tool for players to use underwater.

How to craft an Underwater torch

In order to craft an Underwater torch in Minecraft, players will need Magnesium and a regular torch. Players can get magnesium by using the compound creator, then adding the items that are needed to create Magnesium oxide.

Torches can be created by combining sticks and coal. Underwater torches can only be crafted in Minecraft Education. Players can create these items by playing on the Education Edition or by enabling the 'Education Edition' option in Bedrock.

