5 best Minecraft servers for beginners in 2022

Minecraft servers have become all the rage, with the majority of regular crafters involved with one or more. They're quickly becoming one of the most popular forms of multiplayer gameplay. These servers provide a unique gaming experience, often with brand new modes and maps.

For beginners interested in joining servers, there are certainly a lot of options to dive into. Here is a list of a few strong Minecraft servers that rookies should have a nice time with.

Minecraft servers that beginners will love

5) InsanityCraft

InsanityCraft is one of the best servers out there for beginners as it has a wide variety of game modes. One of its most popular is parkour, an excellent game mode for those new to the game.

For parkour, InsanityCraft has been one of the best servers out there for a while now. There are plenty of exhilirating maps to dive into.

Here's what the creators said about it:

"InsanityCraft is one of the oldest networks in the world with the most popular game modes! With over a decade of experience in designing the ultimate servers for our players, you can enjoy Survival, Skyblock, Factions, and much more with our amazing growing community of the best players!"

If beginners are looking for a server to try, they could do a lot worse than InsanityCraft.

4) Immortal

The Immortal server is quite popular in the community (Image via Planet Minecraft)

For beginners looking for a popular server to join, look no further than Immortal. It's one of the best and biggest options out there. The server has space for up to 1,000 crafters. Having a variety of game modes is key, and this one has a ton, including:

Survival

SMP

PvP

Anarchy

Vanilla

Hardcore

Cracked

Skyblock

Prison

Factions

There aren't many better servers available right now.

3) TynPlay

TynPlay server is non-PvP (Image via Mclike.com)

Most beginners are looking for a server that they can enjoy Minecraft on without delving too much into its stressful elements. For that endeavor, look no further than non-PvP servers.

TynPlay is one of the highest rated non-PvP servers out there. On Mclike.com, this one has a stellar 4.7 rating. The server also has plenty of space available, even if it's not the biggest option out there. TynPlay offers plenty for Minecraft gamers to do without forcing them to compete with each other.

For beginners, that can be important, especially when trying out servers for the first time.

2) StickyMC

Nycolate @NycoleART



Any support would be appreciated!

Need something drawn ? DM me! Illustrated Logo for StickyMCAny support would be appreciated!Need something drawn ? DM me!

Towny is one of the best game modes for beginners to look into. It's a relatively straightforward mode and quite easy to catch on to. It's also strikingly similar to standard Minecraft, which is helpful.

StickyMC only has four modes: PvE, Economy, Survival, and Towny, so it's clearly one of their top game selections.

1) Complex Gaming

Complex Gaming is one of the biggest servers out there and is also one of the best. Everyone, including beginners, shouldn't hesitate in exploring its vast features. It currently has the following modes:

Creative

Factions

Pixelmon

Prison

Skyblock

Survival

Towny

Despite their specific qualities and features, Pixelmon is arguably the best server to dive into. Either way, there are tons of options for everyone to get involved with.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far