5 best servers to try out in Minecraft 1.19 update

In Minecraft, the possibilities are truly endless. Players can load into a new world and build a mansion, discover an underground city, fight a demon from the underworld, travel to another dimension and face a massive dragon, and even set up a quaint home for their friends and themselves.

There's plenty to do both before and after beating the game. That's a big reason users have such longstanding worlds. However, veterans have probably realized that the title can get stale sometimes.

However, the main things mentioned that people could do in vanilla Minecraft are not the only things available. Other game modes, like BedWars, SkyBlock, Towny, etc., are available through servers.

Minecraft 1.19 version: Which servers are worth trying out?

5)PikaNetwork

PikaNetwork has so much space for users, so anyone who wants to get on the server should have no problem. There is a wide variety of game modes, but there's plenty of room for everyone to get involved and try out whatever modes they're interested in.

Faction is arguably one of their most popular modes. It's one of the most well-kept servers and has almost 4,500 spots still open.

For gamers who want a big faction server, this is one to try out. It's recently been updated for version 1.19.

4) Immortal

The Immortal server is pretty popular (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Immortal is one of the most popular servers in the Minecraft world. It's also one of the biggest, as it has space for up to 1,000 players to join. It has plenty of excellent game modes for crafters to play, including:

Survival

SMP

PvP

Anarchy

Vanilla

Hardcore

Cracked

Skyblock

Prison

Factions

Gamers can easily get involved by adding it through the server page in-game. The IP is play.immortal.com.

3) Tulip Survival

Crystal/Eber/Solar @BlightStack Shot of my minecraft base from above (Im on the Tulip Survival Server) Shot of my minecraft base from above (Im on the Tulip Survival Server) https://t.co/mH3l3vMvR7

Tulip Survival is another excellent server for gamers to join on Minecraft 1.19. It has lots to do and is a very positive community. Here's what the creators said about it:

"Tulip Survival is a super chill Minecraft Survival server with quality of life plugins to make your experience better. You can play with your friends, make land claims, create towns, make player warps, buy & sell items to others, and more..!"

There aren't as many modes, but there's plenty to do and enough space for newcomers to get involved.

2) OPBlocks

OPBlocks is a very good server for 1.19. The only downside is that it's so popular that it can be hard for users to find a spot in it. It's almost at full capacity, so interested crafters might have to be patient.

However, for those that do get involved, there's plenty to try out, including:

The Original Candy Prison

Fully Custom Skyblock

Amazing Survival SMP

Parkour

Boss Fights

Mob Armor

Dungeons

Quests

Daily Challenges

The great news about this particular server is that there is a location for both Java and Bedrock Edition players, which is a rarity.

1) Complex Gaming

A shiny Torracat in Pixelmon (Image via Complex Gaming)

Complex Gaming is one of the biggest servers out there. Currently, it has the following modes:

Creative

Factions

Pixelmon

Prison

Skyblock

Survival

Towny

Though these are all great options for users to diversify their gaming experience, their Pixelmon server is arguably their best. It's also one of the best in Minecraft, with tons of gamers joining Complex just to play it.

Pixelmon servers are prevalent since Pokemon is an incredibly popular game franchise. This one remains one of the best options in the 1.19 update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far