Complex Gaming Minecraft server: How to join, server IP, features and more revealed

Minecraft servers are growing more popular with each passing day. They are quickly becoming the go-to for players instead of regular single player or multiplayer worlds. The fact that they offer so many different game modes and a range of experiences is a benefit far too good to pass up for most.

Right now, Complex Gaming owns one of the most popular Minecraft servers out there. They are a United States-based server, host several different game modes and players, and are reputable alongside being easy to join. Here's how gamers can get involved and what else they might need to know.

Complex Gaming Minecraft Server: A complete guide

The current IP for the server is: hub.mc-complex.com. Players can visit the URL on their version of Minecraft to join. For more information, players can visit their official site at: https://www.mc-complex.com/.

From there, they can select one of the four main options to navigate through the site. Each section has information on, including, but not limited to, the following:

Game modes

Download files

Voting

Store

Modpack downloads

A link to the discord

For example, their Pixelmon site has this to say to newcomers:

"Welcome to the Complex Pixelmon Forum website! Here, you can discuss topics regarding to Pixelmon and the Complex Pixelmon server! You may also make Staff Applications, Ban Appeals and Bug reports here on the forums! Please do not hesitate to also use our help and support threads, if you need any assistance on the Complex Pixelmon Server!"

Players have the option of sending feedback in hopes of improving the server. Currently, the server has the following modes:

Creative

Factions

Pixelmon

Prison

Skyblock

Survival

Towny

Though these are all great options, their Pixelmon server is arguably the best. It's certainly the most popular, at least.

A shiny Torracat in Pixelmon (Image via Complex Gaming)

Pixelmon is a Minecraft mod that allows players to play the popular Pokemon franchise in the classic blocky format. In this, Pokemon will spawn on the natural terrain of biomes like the desert, plains, dark oak forest and more.

Players can also craft items to use to catch these creatures, like Pokeballs and other healing items. Since the server was recently updated to Pixelmon 8.4, it is one of the most updated versions of the game, with 850 Pokemon currently available in the world.

Currently, there is plenty of space available for players who want to join. The Complex Gaming Minecraft Server reportedly has only 1,274 out of 3,000 spots filled.

