5 best modpacks in Minecraft like Pixelmon

Pixelmon is a Minecraft mod that essentially turns the game into Pokemon. The games do already have similarities as some Pokemon games, like Pokemon Legends: Arceus, have introduced crafting methods and an open-world aspect. Still, they're different games and it's nearly impossible to put anything from Pokemon into vanilla Minecraft.

However, thanks to mods like Pixelmon, that can be done, though it's not vanilla. There are plenty of great mods that can change the game completely like the way Pixelmon does and introduce cool features from other games like Pokemon. Here are some of the best examples of that.

Best game-changing Minecraft mods like Pixelmon

5) GalactiCraft

With GalactiCraft, players are able to take the game into space. While there are plenty of biomes in the vanilla version of the game, this introduces new spaces and new things to do. GalactiCraft introduces so much that it's basically a brand new game.

4) Pokeball Mod

This mod is similar to Pixelmon, though it doesn't introduce Pokemon to the game. Instead, it introduces Pokeballs, which can be extremely useful to crafters. One of the most challenging and frustrating parts of the game is mob transportation, but that's made simple with this mod.

3) Bidoof Totem of Undying

Bidoof Totem of Undying (Image via Planet Minecraft)

One of the more popular Pokemon has to be Bidoof, which has become a fan favorite over the years. There are memes about it, like the fact that it is considered to be "a Pokemon god." In that case, it makes sense for it to be the new Totem of Undying, which is retextured to look, sound and be named after Bidoof. It's a small mod, but it's a nice touch for Pokemon fans.

2) RLCraft

RLCraft (Image via CurseForge)

RLCraft, much like Pixelmon, introduces new creatures to the game. There's an overworld dragon and tons more challenging mobs to face. It's very medieval, which goes great with the overall Minecraft vibe. It also adds new features like skill trees and a thirst mechanic.

1) Pixelmon

There's just nothing like catching Pokemon. Given that the Pokemon in those games spawn fairly similarly to how mobs do in Minecraft, this was a match made in heaven.

Players can catch and battle their favorites like Charizard, Empoleon, Shaymin, Volcanion and more. It is a high-end mod that has a lot going on, so it can cause lag issues on lower-end computers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

