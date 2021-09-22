5 best Minecraft mods like Pixelmon

Installing mods is arguably one of the best ways to add new features and changes to make Minecraft more fun. The community loves creating new mods. While exploring mods on the internet, players will come across a ton of mods for Minecraft.

Pixelmon is a Minecraft mod available for version 1.12.2 that is mainly famous among Pokemon fans. It adds many aspects like the Pokemon themselves and utility items such as pokeballs, using which players can capture the newly-added creatures.

Best Minecraft mods that resemble Pixelmon

5) Pixeldex

This mod was created to be used with the Pixelmon Reforged mod. It rewards the player every time they complete 10% of their Pokedex, which they can do by capturing more pokemon.

4) Catch Entity Ball - Pokeball

Moving their animals has been a hassle for every Minecraft player. Due to the lack of efficient methods of transporting mobs, players have been forced to create new farms in different locations to have a stable food source while living away from their main base.

This mod makes it a lot easier by adding pokeballs to Minecraft, using which the player can capture any mob and turn it into a spawn egg. Once they have the spawn egg, it becomes easy to transport them.

3) PokémonMD: Undaunted Heroes

This is a creative Minecraft mod that adds both friendly and hostile pokemon that spawns naturally. Players will also get to use useful items.

Mobs that this mod adds to the game are not only inspired by pokemon, but they also resemble elements of other franchises like Starcraft II and Final Fantasy.

2) PokeCraft Reforged - Catch 'Em All

This is an amazing mod that spawns trainers along with pokemon. Players will most likely come across them while adventuring worldwide, looking for new pokemon to capture.

They can also obtain gym badges and use magical arts to fight.

1) Pokécube - Revival

Like the Pixelmon mod, Pokécube adds a lot of new Pokemon for players to battle and capture. It introduces multiple Pokemon mechanics as well. Pokemon are designed to be smart and can use the terrain to their advantage while battling.

By bringing changes to the default config options, players can make their Pokemon perform tedious tasks like cutting trees and digging holes.

