Top 5 rarest loot items in Minecraft in 2022

Loot in Minecraft comes in many forms and is obtained from various sources, including loot chests and drops from killed mobs. But no matter where players find their loot, some items are considerably rarer than others.

As of Minecraft version 1.19, many of the rarest loot items have remained as tough to find as ever. If players wish to find these items in Survival Mode, they'll have their work cut out for them. Fortunately, these items are still obtainable with enough determination, but it may take quite a bit of time and effort to find them. In the list below, Minecraft players can find some of the rarest loot items as of The Wild Update.

Super rare items found as loot in Minecraft and how to get them

5) Snout banner pattern

A player uses the snout pattern on their shield (Image via Summah_G/Twitter)

Minecraft players may not think of banner patterns when they think of loot due to banner patterns largely being used via the loom block. However, one pattern exists to be looted in bastion remnant structures, and it resembles a piglin snout. This is known as the snout banner pattern, and the pattern only has a 10% chance of being looted on either Java or Bedrock Edition, making it one of the toughest finds in the game. This is especially true due to the hostile piglins that inhabit bastion remnants within the Nether.

4) Otherside music disc

The Otherside music disc was added in Minecraft's 1.18 update (Image via Mojang)

Music discs are a great way to enjoy music in Minecraft that isn't typically played during ordinary gameplay. In the Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang introduced a music disc by Lena Raine titled Otherside. This intriguing music disc can be found in dungeons, strongholds, and ancient city structures. No matter where players search for it, they'll have less than a 10% chance of finding the disc in a loot chest.

Specifically, Otherside possesses a 3.1% chance of being found in dungeons, an 8.4% chance in ancient cities, and 2.5% chance in strongholds in Java Edition. Bedrock Edition players will have an even tougher time finding the disc, as it doesn't appear in dungeons in this version, and the chance to loot it in strongholds is dropped to 2.4%.

3) Pigstep music disc

Pigstep has long been considered the game's rarest music disc (Image via Conduit/Youtube)

Another music disc recorded by Lena Raine, Pigstep is well-known as one of the game's rarest items. It can only be found inside bastion remnants within the Nether, and it only has a 5.6% of being found in a loot chest in both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition.

One could certainly argue that Otherside is a rarer disc than Pigstep, but Otherside can be looted with an 8.4% chance inside ancient cities, making it slightly easier to find. Pigstep only exists in one location and has a considerably low loot chance.

2) Mob heads

Various mob heads that can be obtained in Minecraft (Image via bigmark9a/Reddit)

Although mob heads in Minecraft have different drop chances, they're all considerably difficult to obtain in-game. Wither skeleton heads are arguably the most difficult, as they only have a 2.5% chance of dropping when a player or a tamed wolf kills a wither skeleton. This means players typically have to create a wither skeleton farm in order to receive a significant number of wither skeleton heads.

Other mob heads require a slightly different approach. Zombie, skeleton, and creeper heads are only dropped when the corresponding mob is killed by a charged creeper explosion. Considering charged creepers are already a rare occurrence, mob heads are tough to obtain in general.

1) Enchanted golden apples

Steve holds two enchanted golden apples (Image via Mojang)

Considered the best food item in Minecraft, enchanted golden apples are incredibly tough to find in-game despite having multiple loot locations.

These fantastic snacks can be found in dungeons, mineshafts, ancient cities, bastion remnants, desert pyramids, ruined Nether portals, and woodland mansions. However, none of these structures offer a particularly great chance of looting the magical apples. Ancient cities offer an 8.4% chance, and bastion remnants have a 6.5% chance, but every other structure offers less than 4%.

If players find an enchanted golden apple, they should certainly hold on to it until an emergency, as it may be quite some time before another one is found.

