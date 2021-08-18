5 best Minecraft biomes for loot

Loot is something that every Minecraft player will need to do in order to survive in this world. Anything that a player finds and can place in their inventory that they did not spawn with is considered loot.

Players can find loot all over the Minecraft world to create some of the best items in the game. It can be found in villages, shipwrecks, dungeons and many other places.

Players can search both the Overworld and the Nether for loot items.

There are plenty of biomes for players to look for loot in the game, some biomes are better than others when it comes to loot. While some biomes do not have large selections of places to find loot in.

In this article, players will learn about the top five biomes to find loot in Minecraft.

Top 5 biomes for loot in Minecraft

End biome

The end biome is one of the best places for players to find loot in the game. In order to access the end, players will need to locate the stronghold then activate the end portal using 12 ender eyes.

In the end, players can visit end cities and find items such as enchanted diamond armor, elytras, diamond weapons, emeralds and much more.

Desert

One of the best places for players to find loot is desert temples in Minecraft. Temples are only located in the desert biome of Minecraft and players can get lots of good loot from it.

Enchanted golden apples, diamonds, enchanted books, gold, emeralds & other rare loot are all examples of items that can be found in desert temples.

Roofed Forest biome

The roofed forest biome can be considered one of the best biomes to find loot since it is the only one that is home to woodland mansions in Minecraft.

Woodland mansions can have tons of good loot inside for players to collect. Totems of undying can be obtained from woodland mansions and players can find lots of iron, diamond blocks and emeralds here.

Not every forest biome will generate a mansion. However, without the mansion, this biome will not have a lot of loot. It is the mansion that makes it one of the best.

Soul Sand Valley

This valley would be ranked as one of the best simply because it is the most common place for Nether fortresses to spawn.

The fortress is one of the best places in the game for players to get loot. Players can find all sorts of loot such as diamonds, Nether warts, flint & steel, iron, saddles, obsidian, armor and more!

Fortresses will also have mob spawners for players to gain tons of XP.

Extreme Hills

This is one of the best biomes for players to explore in Minecraft. The Extreme Hills has a lot of caves and ravines that players can find great resources inside.

This biome is also the most common place for players to find emeralds in the game. Emeralds are one of the most rare ores in Minecraft. The hills biome is one of the only places where players can mine the emerald blocks.

Players can also find resources such as diamonds, gold, iron, and other beneficial resources inside these caves & ravines.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking and reflects the writer's personal views.

