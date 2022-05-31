How to collect music discs in Minecraft

Music discs are one of the few collectible items within Minecraft. Currently, there are fourteen music discs available in-game for players to collect. This finite number of discs will rise to fifteen with the release of Minecraft 1.19 on June 7th, 2022.

The fifteen (including the music disc released with Minecraft 1.19) music discs that are obtainable in-game are: "Cat," "Blocks," "Chirp," "Far," "Mall," "Mellohi," "Stal," "Strad," "Ward," "Wait," "Otherside," "Pigstep," "13," "11," and "5."

These elusive items are mainly used for decoration and ambiance, but they can also yield secrets and easter eggs. Secrets such as parrots/piglins dancing along to certain discs being played or each music disc has its increasing redstone signal intensity value.

But to discover those secrets or just to spice up the ambiance/decoration, players must first be able to get their hands on a music disc. There are a few methods to obtaining each music disc, and in this article, we'll cover all three ways to get a music disc in Minecraft.

All methods for collecting music discs in Minecraft

Method #1: Chest Loot

It's no secret that there's a plethora of good loot to be found in chests within strongholds, dungeons, temples, and Bastion Remnants. Music discs are one of the rarest items to be found in those naturally generated chests, with each disc having no more than a 21.8% chance of developing.

"13" has a 21.5% and 21.8% chance to generate inside regular chests found in dungeons and Woodland Mansions.

"Cat" has a 21.5% and 21.8% chance to generate inside regular chests found in dungeons and Woodland Mansions.

"Otherside" is among one of the rarest discs found in Minecraft. It only has a measly 3.1% chance to generate inside chests within dungeons and an even smaller 2.5% chance to generate inside of altering chests in strongholds.

"Pigstep" is a music disc exclusively found within generic chests in Bastion Remnants. Those structures are rare to come by, and the pitiful 5.6% chance the disc has to generate within chests is even more discouraging. But, discovering this disc is worth it as if it's played around a piglin, there's a chance the hostile mob might perform a little dance.

After the release of Java/Bedrock Edition 1.19, "Cat," "Otherside," and "13" will be discoverable inside chests within Ancient Cities.

Method #2: Mob Loot

One of the oldest methods of collecting music discs has been to lure skeletons (or strays) into killing a creeper with their bow. Creepers will drop any of the fifteen music discs (except for the newest music discs: "Otherside," "Pigstep," and "5") in addition to its normal mob drops when killed by a skeleton or stray.

This method has sparked a lot of disc farm ideas, so if players are deadset on collecting all fifteen discs outside of the ones found in loot chests, it's recommended they look into automated disc farms in Minecraft.

Method #3: Crafting

There will be an additional method for obtaining the music disc "5" in Java/Bedrock Edition 1.19.

"5" will be the only music disc that can be crafted. All players will need to craft the disc is nine fragments of an item called "Disc Fragment 5." These fragments will have a 29.8% chance to generate within chests found in Ancient Cities.

