Full list of hostile mobs in Minecraft (2022)

Mobs might be the crown jewels of Minecraft. They're creatures that can be found worldwide, underwater, and inside caves. Some passive and neutral mobs can be kept as pets and even have beneficial effects and perks in-game, but other hostile mobs seek solely to harm the player character.

Several hostile mobs only spawn at night, but others can withstand the burn of daylight to roam around the overworld. Some hostile mobs are exclusive to different dimensions, such as the void-like End or fiery Nether.

Minecraft 1.19 boasts the inclusion of one of the most intimidating hostile mobs to date, The Warden. That said, before this fearsome behemoth is implemented on June 7th, 2022, it might be time for players to refresh themselves on all the hostile mobs within Minecraft.

Complete list of all hostile mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft has seen several additions to its ever-growing list of hostile mobs. The list has grown from the handful of classic hostile mobs, such as creepers, zombies, and skeletons, to an overworld crawling with unique hostile creatures such as illagers, guardians, and phantoms.

Here is the full list of all hostile mobs that have been implemented into Minecraft:

Spider

Cave Spider

Enderman

Piglin

Zombified Piglin

Evoker

Vindicator

Illager

Ravager

Ravager Jockey

Vex

Chicken Jockey

Endermite

Guardian

Elder Guardian

Shulker

Skeleton Horseman

Husk

Stray

Phantom

Blaze

Creeper

Ghast

Magma Cube

Silverfish

Skeleton

Slime

Spider Jockey

Zombie

Zombie Villager

Drowned

Wither Skeleton

Witch

Hoglin

Zoglin

Piglin Brute

Ender Dragon

Wither

Spider and Cave Spiders are common neutral/hostile mobs that spawn at night in the overworld and inside mineshafts. However, these eight-legged mobs turn neutral in the daytime and will become hostile if attacked/spawned at night.

Endermen are neutral/hostile mobs that won't attack players until they're hit, or the player looks them in the eyes. They're known for their teleportation abilities and dropping ender pearls, one of the only items required to progress through the game.

Piglins are neutral/hostile mobs that spawn exclusively in the Nether. They become instantly hostile towards players unless they're wearing a piece of gold armor. These neutral/hostile mobs can be bartered using gold ingots and other gold items in return for other useful items.

Zombified Piglin is neutral/hostile mobs that act similar to the previously implemented mobs called "Zombie Pigman." They spawn exclusively in the Nether. These mobs passively act towards players unless they harm another nearby zombified piglin.

The new version of the Zombie Pigmen, Zombified Piglins (Image via Minecraft)

Evokers are a type of illager. They're known for their ability to cast spells in attack. They spawn exclusively during village raids and in Woodland Mansions. Evokers are the only hostile mob that drops the tremendously rare item, "The Totem of Undying."

Vindicators are another type of illager. They're known for wielding an iron ax when they attack. These mobs are some of the most powerful regular hostile mobs in Minecraft. When they attack wielding their iron ax, vindicators can deal nearly ten hearts of damage.

Pillagers are another type of illager. They're known for wielding crossbows and spawning in Pillager Outposts. Of all the illagers, they're the weakest and most common.

Ravagers are the fourth and final type of illager. They're large hostile mobs that look and act similar to real-life bulls. Ravagers will spawn during raids (sometimes with other illagers riding on top of them) and charge toward players, villagers, wandering traders, and iron golems to attack them.

Vexes are spawned in groups of three when summoned by the spell-casting evoker. They're tiny hostile mobs that fly around and attack players, iron golems, villagers, and wandering traders with an iron swords.

The Chicken Jockey is a rare hostile mob that spawns 1% of the time in place of a regular zombie and its variants. The mob is a chicken with a baby zombie, zombie villager, zombified piglin, husk, or drowned riding on its back.

The front of a Chicken Jockey (Image via Minecraft)

Endermites are the smallest hostile mob in Minecraft. They're small, purple bugs that behave similarly to the hostile silverfish mobs. Endermites emit purple particles and have the chance to spawn when the player throws an ender pearl.

Guardians are pufferfish-like hostile mobs that spawn inside and around Ocean Monuments. With their laser, these aquatic mobs attack players, dolphins, axolotls, squids, and glow squids.

Elder Guardians are a larger, much stronger variant of the regular guardians. These massive mobs are the largest aquatic mob in-game and can inflict mining fatigue on unsuspecting players that wander into Ocean Monuments. Three hostile mobs will spawn in a monument, one in the penthouse room and one in each wing.

Shulkers are box-shaped hostile mobs found exclusively in End Cities. These clever mobs use their shells to blend in with their surroundings to protect the treasures that the city bears. They're also the only source of shulker shells, which can be used to craft shulker boxes.

Skeleton Horsemen are a jockey-type hostile mob that spawns when a regular horse is struck by lightning in a thunderstorm. It then transforms into a skeleton horse with a skeleton donning an iron helmet riding on its back.

Husks are a variant of zombie that spawns exclusively in the desert. Dissimilar to their regular zombie counterparts, husks don't burn in the daylight. They will also apply a hunger effect to any mob/player they hit with a melee attack.

Strays are a variant of skeleton that spawn exclusively in frozen, ice, or snowy biomes. These hostile mobs can shoot tipped arrows that inflict a slowness effect on any target that the arrow hits.

Phantoms are undead, hostile flying mobs that spawn when the player character hasn't died or slept for three or more in-game days.

A phantom flying around at night (Image via Minecraft)

Blazes are fiery hostile mobs that spawn exclusively inside Nether Fortresses. These air-borne, flaming creatures don't spawn naturally but rather only spawn in certain rooms within the fortress where there is a blaze spawner. They can charge up an attack that shoots fireballs rapidly towards the target.

Creepers are a classic hostile mob that's existed for decades within Minecraft. They don't burn in daylight and will roam around the overworld to pursue players once they get within their line of sight. Once they're close enough, they'll explode.

Ghasts are an annoying, air-borne hostile mob that's only found in the Nether. They float around the fiery dimension, make high-pitched noises when they attack, and shoot fireballs toward the player.

Magma Cubes are a creature that's only found in the Nether in Minecraft. They hop around and can squash the player character if the magma cube is much larger than them. When killed, these hostile mobs will drop magma creams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen