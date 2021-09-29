Wandering trader in Minecraft: Everything you need to know 

Wandering traders will always appear when Minecraft players least expect it. They'll spawn in the middle of the ocean, underground or almost anywhere where players spend some time.

The all-too-familiar sound of a wandering trader is burned into the minds of Minecraft faithful. They're known for having pretty bad trades overall and having llamas with them. Here's everything one needs to know about them.

Complete guide to Minecraft wandering trader

In Minecraft, a wandering trader will spawn erratically with six random trades. Here are the items he can trade with players for emeralds.

For one emerald:

Dandelion

Poppy

Blue Orchid

Allium

Azure Bluet

Red Tulip

Orange Tulip

Pink Tulip

White Tulip

Oxeye Daisy

Cornflower

Lily of the Valley

Sunflower

Rose Bush

Lilac

Peony

Wheat Seeds

Beetroot Seeds

Pumpkin Seeds

Melon Seeds

Fern

Vines

Red Dye (×3)

Yellow Dye (×3)

Orange Dye (×3)

Lime Dye (×3)

Green Dye (×3)

Cyan Dye (×3)

Light Blue Dye (×3)

Purple Dye (×3)

Magenta Dye (×3)

Pink Dye (×3)

Gray Dye (×3)

Light Gray Dye (×3)

Lapis Lazuli (x3)

Cocoa Beans (x3)

Bone Meal (x3)

Ink Sac (x3)

Brown Mushroom

Red Mushroom

Sugar Cane

Sand (×8)

Red Sand (×4)

Lily Pad (×2)

Pointed Dripstone (x2)

Moss Block (x2)

Rooted Dirt (x2)

Small Dripleaf (x2)

Pumpkin

Moss blocks are typically found in lush cave biomes or with azalea trees. (Image via Mojang)

For two emeralds:

Glowstone

Sea pickle

For three emeralds:

Cactus

Brain Coral Block

Bubble Coral Block

Fire Coral Block

Horn Coral Block

Tube Coral Block

For four emeralds

Slimeball

For five emeralds

Saplings

Nautilus shell

Most of these items can be acquired normally, but some of them, like the coral blocks or glowstone, can be difficult and even dangerous to find.

Also Read

Minecraft @Minecraft You can run, but you can’t hide from your favourite intrusive salesman, the Wandering Trader. What wares do you like to see when they appear? (And don't you dare say lead.) You can run, but you can’t hide from your favourite intrusive salesman, the Wandering Trader. What wares do you like to see when they appear? (And don't you dare say lead.) https://t.co/Oy1l1heAXr

Wandering trades are often targeted for leads. Leads are difficult to acquire, but players can get two by eliminating either the wandering trader or his two llamas. They do not drop any XP after perishing, which is the same while trading with them, unlike villagers.

Latest Minecraft updates now on your Facebook timeline. Check out here!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul