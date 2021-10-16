Minecraft Live 2021: Deep Dark Caves and Warden postponed to be released in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft Live 2021 announced a plethora of important Minecraft news. One of the most surprising bits of information shared during this year’s Minecraft Live was an update about the highly anticipated Deep Dark Caves and new mini-boss, the Warden.

The Warden, and the eerie locations the mob can be found in, will no longer be released along with the Caves & Cliffs: Part II update. Instead, Deep Dark Caves and The Warden will be released in 2022 with the 1.19 Minecraft update.

Minecraft’s Warden and Deep Dark Caves postponed

Although announced a while ago, the Warden was originally planned for the 1.17 update. The developers at Mojang have announced that since these new features are so large, they will need more time to fully implement them into the game.

The Caves & Cliffs update that was supposed to see the implementation of The Warden and Deep Dark Caves had to be split up into two separate parts as announced earlier this year. This was because Mojang did not want to rush the developers and risk causing poorly constructed in-game elements.

Once again, the developers at Mojang will need more time before they are ready to introduce the promised features and ensure that they live up to players' expectations.

New Deep Dark features

The Warden in a Deep Dark Cave (Image via Minecraft)

Along with the Warden, Mojang announced that the delay will allow for tons more Deep Dark features.

Mojang announced that with the upcoming Deep Dark Caves biome, new and unique loot will be available for players to find. There will also be new structure-like areas called Deep Dark Cities for gamers to explore.

Other features include the Sculk Catalyst, a block that spreads sculk around as mobs are killed within the area. There’s also the Sculk Shrieker, a sculk block that makes a creepy noise and pulsing animation.

When is the Minecraft 1.19 update expected?

The Warden and an Axolotl (Image via Pinterest)

The Minecraft 1.19 update, officially called The Wild Update, is to be expected about a year from now in 2022. After waiting for so long for Caves & Cliffs Part II, some gamers may be disappointed about having to wait for these new features that were originally promised with the 1.17 update.

OCS 🎃💀👻 @OCS_YTofficial #halloween #delay sad news! unfortunately the horror map im working on will be delayed due to the warden being added in 1.18. instead of coming this year, it will come out next year. Oct, 2022 😩👻🎃 #minecraft sad news! unfortunately the horror map im working on will be delayed due to the warden being added in 1.18. instead of coming this year, it will come out next year. Oct, 2022 😩👻🎃#minecraft #halloween #delay

However, plenty of Minecraft players agree and understand that it’s best if Mojang takes their time to perfect all the wonderful new features expected in the future of the game.

