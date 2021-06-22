Where is the Deep Dark biome in Minecraft?

Minecraft players who are currently enjoying the Caves & Cliffs update may have heard talk about the Deep Dark cave biome or the Warden, its spooky hostile mob, but how can players get there in order to experience them?

As the name implies, the Deep Dark can be found in a Minecraft world's deepest reaches. Specifically, the biome will often be found below Y axis layer 0. The player's Y-axis level can be viewed from the coordinates tracker by pressing F3 on the Java edition.

Players should keep an eye out for the block Deepslate in the shape of a large ravine, this typically marks the Deep Dark biome.

Minecraft: Dealing with the Warden

Image via Mojang

One of Minecraft's most enigmatic mobs as of the 1.17 update, the Warden is a shadowy hostile mob that relies on vibrations to find its target. Since the Warden is blind, it uses Sculk-esque sensors on its head to feel around. Players entering its domain should be sneaky, as the Warden will not be able to detect them while doing so. Additionally, the Warden can be distracted by throwing and dropping items.

Mojang has stated during Minecraft's "Minecraft Live" event that the Warden is not intended to be fought, as it deals massive damage and can easily kill even well-prepared players (it is capable of killing a full-Netherite armor wearer in two hits). Instead, it is meant to frighten players who enter the Deep Dark. Savvy players exploring the biome should pack plenty of objects such as arrows or snowballs, as throwing them potentially distracts the Warden and allows players to sneak by.

The Warden's heart flashes in its chest, and as a result its heartbeat is audible to the player. Minecraft players will want to keep an ear out as well as an eye in order to not get caught by the Warden. In the event they are spotted, the only real option is to escape as quickly as possible. Once tehWarden lock on to a player, distracting it with other vibrations will no longer be a viable plan.

The Deep Dark biome, Sculk blocks and the Warden will be included in the second part of Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update.

