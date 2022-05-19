Full list of mobs removed from Minecraft

Minecraft is best known for some of its unique, blocky creatures that roam around the overworld and terrorize players when nightfall comes. More than a handful of mobs have been added to the game over the years, and more than a few have become favorites amidst the community.

That said, the question of which mobs weren't added to the game's final version and its oncoming slew of updates is easy to overlook. Minecraft has had a bunch of scrapped mobs that have either never seen a public release or were programmed as a seasonal joke and later removed.

Older fans might have gotten the opportunity to see and interact with some of these scrapped mobs in earlier versions of the game, but for the most part, several of these removed mobs are completely unattainable in current versions of Minecraft.

Complete list of mobs that have been removed from Minecraft

Minecraft has seen many additions to its growing list of hostile, passive and neutral mobs. However, for every mob that's made it into the final cut, at least three have been conceptualized and inevitably scrapped.

Here is the full list of mobs that were either scrapped before being implemented or removed after a brief inclusion in Minecraft:

Beast Boy

Black Steve

Diamond Chicken

Red Dragon

Human

Nerd Creeper

Love Golem

Pink Wither

Rana

Redstone Bug

Smiling Creeper

Steve

The Killer Bunny

Barnacle

Wildfire

The Great Hunger

Red Dragons were a mob concept that came into conceptualization while, simultaneously, the programming team was beginning to work on implementing the Ender Dragon. They were originally intended to be the friendly counterparts to the world-eating black dragon that reigns over The End.

It was intended to be a mob that players could tame and ride around on the back of, but it never came to fruition, much to the player's dismay.

Fortunately, the Killer Bunny is still available in the current versions of the game but can only be spawned with commands, similar to the Giant. This tiny, ferocious beast was initially implemented in a snapshot to have a 1/1000 chance of spawning in the overworld. This chance was reduced in a later snapshot to a chance of 1/2500.

If one spawned in the overworld, it would begin to hop towards the player on sight and, in hard mode, inflict up to six hearts of damage. The Killer Bunny was later removed entirely from snapshots and made only summonable through commands in the final version of Minecraft.

The Indev MD3 Mobs (Beast Boy, Black Steve, Steve, and Rana) are highly unique-looking compared to what players are used to seeing in Minecraft. These four human mobs were animated less and used to test out the early mechanics of the game during its early development.

Scrapping these four mobs came about when the artist who created them left the early production team.

The Diamond Chicken was the first of a few mobs featured on this list to be introduced into the game as a joke for April Fools. While the mob may look like a regular chicken re-skinned to be blue, it functions differently than normal chickens. While regular chickens would drop eggs in the overworld, the diamond variant would drop lapis lazuli or diamonds.

While it has been removed, this mob has those looking to create endless and intricate diamond and lapis farms pushing for a comeback.

Humans are a rare thing to come across in Minecraft. Presently, only villagers and player characters are considered human throughout the in-game world. That wasn't always the case, as in earlier versions of the game, there was a passive human mob that would walk around the overworld, similar to the behavior of the current villager mobs.

There was also an identical hostile counterpart to this mob in those early versions of the game titled "Monsters." However, it's likely those hostile versions of the human mob became zombies further down the line of development.

The Nerd Creeper and The Smiling Creeper are effectively re-skinned Creepers added to the game as jokes for April Fools.

However, the smiling variant would explode, not be able to harm the player and drop poppies upon its death. However, the nerd variant could harm the player but also drop a special item that, if eaten, would show a picture of the developer cast of Minecraft.

The Love Golems were another joke programmed into the game for April Fools. They're identical in texture to their iron counterparts, except these friendly titans were tinted pink and had a heart on their chest.

Unfortunately, their harmless design rings true as these mobs won't attack any mobs, regardless of whether they're hostile or passive. This mechanic effectively makes them useless in gameplay, so it's unlikely these mobs will see a return anytime soon.

The Pink Wither was another mob implemented into the game as a joke. As the name suggests, this mob was a pink, goofily re-textured version of the Wither. To be summoned, all players would need is pink wool and potted roses in the same t-formation that would create a regular Wither.

These mobs behave in the exact opposite way of their hostile counterparts. They're passive mobs that can be given sugar to grow more heads, grow grass and flowers along the ground, and even heal other mobs. A later snapshot turned these passive mobs into hostile creatures with the ability to shoot pink skulls like the original Wither.

Redstone Bugs were an annoying mob that sprung up in the game around the time of April Fools. In a similar fashion to how regular silverfish spawn when a player breaks specific blocks of stone, these re-skinned red silverfish mobs had the chance to spawn near blocks of redstone, as well as when players were mining redstone ore/blocks.

Considering that silverfish aren't the player's favorite mob as it is, it's unlikely that these red bugs will ever make a comeback in future updates.

Barnacle was one of the four mobs contending for the live mob vote during MineCon Earth 2017 (the other three being: Wildfire, The Great Hunger, and what's now known in-game as The Phantom). It came so close to being implemented into the game, yet so far, the aquatic mob has been eliminated after the first poll.

The mob (also known as Mob A/Monster Of The Ocean Depths) was described as a sizeable squid-like creature that would spawn in the deep ocean biome and attempt to drown players by dragging them underwater with its long tongue.

Wildfires (also known as Mob D/The Hovering Inferno) were classified as a type of Blaze. It has a very similar design to the classic fiery mob, except this version has rectangular shields spinning around it to defend itself from the player's attacks.

They can also release a lethal flaming shockwave toward the player character. Unfortunately, this mob was eliminated in the second round of polls.

The Great Hunger (also known as Mob C) was a squat, lizard-like creature that would sink into the ground, camouflage itself, and prey on mobs and items with massive jaws.

It was described that the mob as having a "great appetite for enchanting powers," implying some mechanic that would allow players to enchant/disenchant their tools. Sadly, this mob lost in the final round of polls and was never considered an addition to Minecraft.

Edited by Srijan Sen