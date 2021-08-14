How to summon a Giant Zombie in Minecraft

Mobs in Minecraft are a wonderful part of the game, especially hostile ones. Hostile mobs provide some really good loot apart from being a good challenge for players. Playing on peaceful is fine, but when hunger strikes and mobs are attacking, it is a whole new game.

The only downside to these mobs is that they're not particularly challenging. Even an Enderman is no problem with the right sword. Zombies might be the easiest mob to defeat as many players have even resorted to just using their fists to fight them off.

The only real problem with Minecraft is the lack of "medium" level mobs. There are a lot of good low-level mobs, like zombies, spiders and Endermen. Then there are the bosses: the Elder Guardian, the Wither, the Ender Dragon and now the Warden.

Thankfully, with a command, Minecraft players can summon a "medium" level entity: the Giant Zombie.

Summoning the Giant Zombie in Minecraft

Any mob can be summoned in Minecraft. The summon command is a cheat, though, and will need to be activated before using it. This can be done in the world settings, either before or after world creation.

It will disable achievements, but from then on, cheats will be activated.

The summon command is available on all platforms. However, the Giant Zombie only exists for Java Edition. To summon this massive creature, the syntax is as follows: "/summon giant [pos] [nbt]."

Although the position tags are optional, they will help the entity go where the player wants.

Fortunately, there are no other giant entities in Minecraft. That's why the "giant" tag is all that is required to summon a Giant Zombie. It can be given a name with a special tag, "~ ~ ~ {CustomName:Fred}", after the word giant.

The "summoned new Giant" tag will appear in the chat (where the command was initially typed) and the Giant Zombie should appear right in front of the player.

Giant Zombie, to scale. Image via Minecraft

