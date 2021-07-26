How to summon giants in Minecraft easily

Giants are somewhat of an easter egg in Minecraft Java Edition but actually do exist in the game files and were added all the way back in 2010. Despite existing in the code, there is no natural way for giants to spawn by themselves in a regular survival world.

However, players can use commands to spawn giants into their own world or alternatively on their Minecraft server. This guide will explain the exact commands needed and how to execute them in order to spawn in as many giants as desired.

The best way to spawn a giant in Minecraft Java Edition

There are several possible ways in which players can spawn a giant in Minecraft Java, each of which essentially ends up with the same result.

The easiest method is typically through typing the /summon command, which can be used to spawn in any mob that exists in the game files. This, of course, includes the giant.

Command to spawn giant in Minecraft Java versions 1.11, 1.12, 1.13, 1.14, 1.15, 1.16, 1.17:

/summon giant

Players can further specify the position where the giant will be spawned by adding the respective coordinates onto the end of the command, as follows:

/summon giant [x] [y] [z]

If players are trying to summon a giant on a Minecraft version below 1.11, the correct command to use is: /summon Giant

Players must ensure that the "G" in the word "Giant" is capitalized in this instance.

How to spawn a giant in Minecraft Bedrock Edition?

Spawning a giant in the Bedrock Edition of the game is significantly more challenging than when playing the Java Edition. This is primarily due to the fact that the vanilla Bedrock Edition of the game does not contain the files for a giant mob in the game code like the Java Edition notoriously does.

Unfortunately, this makes it pretty much impossible to spawn a giant mob on a Minecraft server for everyone to see without the use of mods/datapacks.

However, it is possible to download a third-party Minecraft Bedrock mod in order to simply enlarge the zombie mob, therefore giving off the appearance of a giant.

Minecraft Bedrock Giant mod download

Players unfamiliar with installing mods on Minecraft Bedrock Edition can check out the helpful video tutorial below:

