Minecraft Live 2021: Third mob revealed for upcoming Mob Vote

Minecraft Live 2021 is happening very soon. The event is scheduled for October 16, which is a mere three days away. This is a great opportunity for Minecraft players to learn about the future of the game as well as vote on a new mob that will be added to the game. It was at the same venue that players voted for the phantom in 2017 and the glow squid last year, as well as other mobs that the Minecraft community knows and loves today.

The first mob was revealed to be the glare, a helpful mob. According to Mojang, the glare will reportedly show players areas that are dark enough for monsters. It will fly to dark areas and then throw a fit to alert the player of danger. The second mob was announced as the allay, a mob that will take an item and leave in search of more or similar items.

The glare was the first mob announced for Minecraft Live 2021 (Image via Minecraft)

Now, the third and final mob has been officially announced. The copper golem will be the final challenger for the winning spot.

Third Minecraft Live 2021 mob announced

The copper golem was announced via the official Minecraft Twitter. Here's what Mojang had to say about the potential new mob:

"The copper golem is the DIY project of your dreams. Not only do you get to build a brand new buddy, but this little creature is made out of 100% copper. That means that just like any other copper structure, it will oxidize over time. It’s more than just a pretty face, the copper golem is also very unpredictable! Keep your eye on it, especially if you have any copper buttons lying around. Oh, you don’t have any of those yet? Well, it’s because they will also be added to Minecraft if you vote for the copper golem!"

Minecraft @Minecraft Are you forever pushing buttons? Want to craft a new friend? Are Tiny Agnes and Tiny Jens really saved – were they ever lost? Will the Copper Golem get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about the mob with some-assembly-required:↣ redsto.ne/copper-golem Are you forever pushing buttons? Want to craft a new friend? Are Tiny Agnes and Tiny Jens really saved – were they ever lost? Will the Copper Golem get your vote at #MinecraftLive on Oct 16?Learn more about the mob with some-assembly-required:↣ redsto.ne/copper-golem ↢ https://t.co/3fIIUJnTTI

This new mob is certain to garner a lot of votes and will more than likely be a popular choice among players. If it wins, it will join the iron golem and snow golem that are already in Minecraft.

dream @dreamwastaken @Minecraft I am literally going to rig the vote @Minecraft I am literally going to rig the vote

It seems as if this mob already has a great chance, as the most popular Minecraft player has set his sights on this mob being added to the game. The final vote count on Saturday will ultimately decide whether the glare, allay, or copper golem make it into the game.

