How to find the "Otherside" music disc in Minecraft 1.18

A new track by Lena Raine was released as a music disc item in Minecraft version 1.18. 'Otherside' is an upbeat track that is great for bumping from a jukebox as players go about their tasks.

Like many music discs in Minecraft, finding 'Otherside' can be tricky. Most music discs are found in chests in tough-to-spot places, and this particular music track is no different.

Currently, the only places players can find the new music disc in Survival Mode is via loot chests in stronghold corridors or rarely in dungeons. This doesn't give Minecraft players a ton of options when it comes to searching out the disc, but many gamers know that finding music discs isn't easy work.

Minecraft: Finding Otherside in a stronghold

Hallways in strongholds present the best chance of finding the Otherside disc (Image via Mojang)

Finding strongholds is a tried and true tactic in Minecraft, due to the structures housing portals to the End, which are vital parts of defeating the Ender Dragon and "beating" the story. With this in mind, the same method that allows players to find the End portal can also allow them to find a stronghold in general. Since Otherside is most prominent in stronghold corridor chests, that's where players will want to focus their search.

By using Ender Pearls, players can find the location of a nearby stronghold. Once players are led to the location of one of the structures, they'll simply need to explore the many halls and nooks until they find long hallways sporting at least one chest. There's no guarantee that 'Otherside' will be present in the chest, but searching out stronghold hallway chests gives one the best chances; especially compared to finding them in dungeon chests, which are less likely to spawn the disc.

If players don't find the disc in their first stronghold, there's no need to give up hope. The further the player embarks from the center of their world (X=0, Z=0), the more strongholds they can encounter. These structures spawn at random coordinates in most biomes and are generated in rings that radiate around the world's center.

With eight rings total in a given world, there are roughly 128 strongholds available on a standard Minecraft: Java Edition map. So, if players are unable to find the disc in their first stronghold, all they need to do is venture further out from the center of their world and continue to use their Ender Pearls. Eventually, players should spot a stronghold that carries the disc in its hallway chest. It isn't an easy search, but finding music discs in Minecraft rarely is.

