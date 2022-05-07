Minecraft Redditor improbably drains Ocean Monument with redstone

Ocean Monuments are one of the coolest generated structures in Minecraft. They are pretty rare as usually only one or two generate on a map. They are pretty important too, since they are the only source of sponges. Sometimes, they will also have entire rooms full of gold blocks. Elder Guardians also spawn there, so players interested in finding them will have to travel to an Ocean Monument.

Additionally, Ocean Monuments are becoming increasingly popular among players. Many have started draining and renovating them to make an impressive base out of them.

This is a difficult process, one that most players don't even attempt. However, one Minecraft Redditor may have come up with the best method for doing so.

Minecraft player somehow creates a redstone device to drain Ocean Monument

Draining an Ocean Monument is an incredibly tall task. Even the smaller versions require a lot of time and effort, which is not worth the trouble for many players.

For those who decide to venture on and make a home in the monument, a long journey filled with sponges awaits. Usually, Minecraft players will wall off the surrounding area with glass blocks or else a placeholder for the walls.

They will follow that up by using all the sponges they have to soak up the source blocks of water, which are abundantly present. It is a slow process that involves smelting the sponges to dry them and repeating the process over and over again. However, this tedious process can be simplified if it is somehow automated, but no one knew if this is even possible in the game.

That is exactly what this Redditor decided to find out. After what must have been an incredible amount of work, the redditor discovered the answer to be a resounding yes. The surprising thing, however, is that it doesn't even require one sponge.

Instead of sponges, this Redditor tried out slime blocks. Slime blocks are a key component in the redstone vehicles that many gamers try and build. With pistons and slime blocks, the vehicle pushes itself forward.

In this case, it pushes itself through the water while removing the existing water source blocks. A few of these 'vehicles' were in play simultaneously, slowly but surely removing the water.

It is a genius idea and yet another triumph of redstone. The community seems to agree with that sentiment as the post has received a lot of positive comments and reactions.

