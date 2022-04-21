5 situations to use torches in Minecraft

Light is an essential commodity in Minecraft, which is probably why there are so many different sources. It prevents hostile mobs from spawning, helps crops grow and allows players to see. Even a command exists solely to give players more light (lightblocks).

Torches are easily the most common light source in the game. They're easy to craft and spawn naturally in a lot of places. They're instrumental in many situations, but here are a few examples of when it is most essential to use torches.

Minecraft players need a torch to do the following

5) Adventuring

kai @defnotkairone minecraft ravine be like minecraft ravine be like https://t.co/KXDzp3KB4Z

When adventuring, players usually set out to find good things. That might be a village or another generated structure, but it might also be a massive cave or ravine. In that case, players would need torches. They may not be setting out to go underground, but gamers can never be too careful. Always bring torches when leaving home.

4) In the Nether

[Sp]MBlueS @Sp_MBlueS #NintendoSwitch Before I went end Busting I found the smallest Nether fortress ever, its just a blaze spawner! #Minecraft Before I went end Busting I found the smallest Nether fortress ever, its just a blaze spawner! #Minecraft #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/GeIgEZjwaK

In the Nether, torches can serve multiple purposes. They can be an effective route tracing method, so players can always get back to the portal (blocks are suitable for this, too).

Secondly, and potentially more importantly, its use with spawners. Blaze spawners are essential, but if players want to temporarily stop them from spawning, they can place a bunch of torches on and around the spawner.

3) Building a house

House with torches (Image via u/mrtacodoggo on Reddit0

A house is supposed to be a safe place for crafters. If players don't use torches, hostile mobs will spawn. It's not safe and can result in the house being blown up. Gamers should place torches in and around the house in excess.

There can never be too much light, especially when making a home. Eventually, these can be replaced with more aesthetic light sources, like lanterns, but light is urgently needed and players cannot afford to wait for niche sources.

2) Traveling at night

Torch on land (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Traveling at night requires torches. This makes it easier to see the way. Darkness in Minecraft is not impossible to see through, but it makes the game significantly more difficult. Torches are an easy way to alleviate that.

1) Mining

Shoto 🗡️ @shxtou Do you guys place your torches on the left or right side when you're mining? I've always been a right torch boy. Do you guys place your torches on the left or right side when you're mining? I've always been a right torch boy. https://t.co/8Zrc2SC8UM

The most important place to use torches is when mining. It's nearly impossible to see underground without torches, so they're imperative. In caves, this allows players to move around safely without fear of falling. In strip mines, it means players can see the blocks they're mining, which is helpful to ensure they get everything.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

