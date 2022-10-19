How to toggle new Minecraft 1.20 update features in 22w42a snapshot?

Some of Minecraft 1.20 update's features have been released in the latest snapshot named 22w42a. This snapshot came just a few hours ago and packs a lot of changes and bug fixes. However, the most exciting addition is the new features announced by Mojang a few days ago.

Keep in mind that this snapshot is not for the Minecraft 1.20 update but for the next 1.19.3 incremental update. The new features that have been added will now be under the experimental data pack that you need to activate. This is because Mojang is taking a different approach towards the next update.

Steps to activate Minecraft 1.20 update features in snapshot 22w42a

1) Download and open the game

Always create a new world in the snapshot 22w42a for Minecraft 1.20 update features (Image via Mojang)

First, you need to head to the official launcher and download the latest snapshot by selecting it from the version list.

Simply hit play to allow the launcher to download the new game version. Once the game opens, you can head to create a new world. But before doing that, check step 2.

Remember, a new world must always be created while playing a snapshot since playing existing worlds can crash the game and even corrupt that world as well.

2) Select the new experimental features data packs

The Minecraft 1.20 update features and bundles will have separate data packs in the snapshot (Image via Mojang)

While on the world creation page, you must select the 'Data Packs' tab. This will open a new window where you will see two new official data packs that are inactive.

One will have all the new features, while the other will enable another new item called bundles, which Mojang announced two years ago.

Simply press the play button on both data packs to activate them in the new world. Players must keep in mind to execute this process before creating a new world. Any existing world that does not have these data packs active will not be able to get new features.

3) Create the world and explore new features

Enjoy the new features after activating the experimental data pack (Image via Mojang)

Once the data packs are active, go back to the world creation page, finalize the rest of the settings and start the world. You will now be able to explore all the new Minecraft 1.20 update features in the snapshot.

Which new features are added with the snapshot 22w42a?

All the new features released with this snapshot (Image via Sportskeeda)

During Mojang's live event, the developers mentioned a handful of new features that will initially be tested and released in the latest snapshots. Camel, Bamboo wood set, Bamboo Raft, Chiseled Bookshelf, and Hanging Sign are the first new features for the Minecraft 1.20 update released with this snapshot.

As time passes, Mojang will complete other new features for the upcoming update and release them in future snapshots. However, all of them will be under experimental features until they start releasing snapshots dedicated to the next update only.

