Bamboo blocks in Minecraft 1.20 update: Everything we know so far

The Minecraft 1.20 update was announced on October 15 during Mojang's live show, where they introduced new bamboo blocks. This was confirmed for the next update as their development is complete. Millions of players were delighted to see yet another type of wood added to the game that a completely different plant makes.

Bamboo has been in the game for a long time and is used in several ways. However, with the Minecraft 1.20 update, they can also be used to create these new blocks. Mojang talked all about the new blocks in their live show and how it was conceptualized and created.

Minecraft 1.20 update: Different types of bamboo blocks

Like every wood type, bamboo blocks will also have a similar type of blocks in the 1.20 update (Image via YouTube / Minecraft)

During the 1.20 update announcement section in the live show, the developers showcased a new wood type of bamboo. These new blocks will be light yellowish and look like stripped bamboo tightly grouped.

As mentioned by the developers, they come under the wood-type category. Hence, bamboo blocks, fences, trapdoors, doors, slabs, and stairs will feature in the Minecraft 1.20 update.

1.20 update will also have a particular mosaic bamboo block with vertical and horizontal bamboo (Image via Sportskeeda)

A new mosaic bamboo block will also be added to the set, along with regular wood-type blocks. It will have horizontal and vertical bamboo designs, proving to be a great decorative building block. This can also be converted into stairs and slabs.

Unfortunately, Mojang didn't mention anything about crafting recipes for these blocks. They will reveal more and more information and details about them as time goes by.

Raft

New raft is also a part of the new bamboo block set in the 1.20 update (Image via YouTube / Minecraft)

As with all wood block sets, the new bamboo block set also has a special type of boat that players can create. These will be called 'Raft' and look quite different from regular boats.

For starters, they will not have any side railings, keeping the sitting area completely flat. It is essentially made with long, stripped bamboo tied together. Raft oars look slightly different from regular boat oars as well.

Though the raft will have identical movement speeds and mechanics as a regular boat, they will look completely different. Players can also craft a raft with a chest or place any entity in the back.

When can we play with bamboo blocks?

1.20 update snapshots will be released in a few days (Image via YouTube / Minecraft)

Luckily, Mojang announced they would release a new Minecraft 1.20 update snapshot in just a few days. Players will soon be able to explore all the new features, including bamboo blocks.

They particularly reduced the amount of features showcased in the live show to give players a chance to explore them sooner. The hosts also reassured fans that they would keep introducing new features as they get ready and complete.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes